UNC Recruiting: Updates on North Carolina basketball

This week’s Recruiting Roundup focuses on basketball, where UNC’s future commits continue to excel on the hardwood

With National Signing Day less than a day away, football recruiting is about to take the forefront.

But until then, we take a look into the recruiting efforts of the UNC coaching staff and the progress of the Tar Heels’ future commits.

We’ve got updates on Jalek Felton, Coby White, Sterling Manley and more.

Roy Williams visits class of 2020 prospect

Last Wednesday night, Roy Williams and Hubert Davis traveled to George Wythe High School in Richmond, Virginia to watch class of 2020 big man Isaiah Todd play.

Todd is a 6-foot-10, 195-pound power forward and a freshman at John Marshall High School in Richmond.

With Williams and Davis in attendance, Todd scored 12 points, though he was hampered with foul trouble through most of the first half. He also had three rebounds and three assists.

North Carolina is yet to offer a scholarship to the talented freshman, but Baylor, Kansas, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest all have.

Coby White becomes Greenfield’s all-time leading scorer

Last Tuesday, Coby White became Greenfield’s all-time leading scorer in a 90-62 win at Greenville Pope John Paul II. He passed Brian Richardson’s previous mark of 2,154 points.

White now stands at 2,220 points after scoring another 18 on Friday night in a win against Community Christian. He also dished out 11 assists in the victory.

Greenfield is now 17-10 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

After committing to North Carolina in July, White has played excellent basketball and become a nationally recognized recruit.

Jalek Felton named to Jordan Brand Classic roster

A few weeks after being left out of the McDonald’s All-American game, 2017 UNC commit Jalek Felton was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster.

Felton is one of 24 players to be named to the roster for the annual game that will be held on April 14th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The full roster can be seen below:

Roster out for 2017 Jordan Brand Classic in April (in Brooklyn): pic.twitter.com/dbMdHPO2ml — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) January 27, 2017

2018 commits Rechon Black, Coby White ranked in ESPN 60

North Carolina commits Coby White and Rechon Black are ranked in the latest version of the 2018 ESPN 60, a list that ranks the top-60 high school basketball players in the class.

White, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound combo guard is ranked as the 33rd best player in the class and No. 2 prospect from the state of North Carolina.

Black is a 6-foot-5, 175-pound point guard that ESPN ranks as the No. 39 player in the class of 2018 and the fourth-best player from the state of North Carolina.

UNC is the only school that has two committed players inside the top-40.

Sterling Manley named MVP of Jared Sullinger Classic

2017 UNC commit Sterling Manley was named MVP of the 2017 Jared Sullinger Play by Play Classic after recording 19 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday night.

Sterling Manley was tonights Jared Sullinger Play by Play Classic MVP with 19pts and 10rbs!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nePMjcXn7r — Central Basketball (@PCTigersHoops) January 29, 2017

Led by Manley, Pickerington Central beat Northland 58-43, improving its record to 16-2 on the season. Pickerington Central is second in the Ohio Capital – Ohio basketball standings behind only Newark, who remains undefeated at 17-0.

Manley is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite and one of four players committed to North Carolina in the class of 2017.

