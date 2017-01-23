UNC Basketball: Tar Heels stay put in AP Top 25

The latest Associated Press Top 25 poll has been released and there’s little movement for Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels are getting used to this No. 9 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

For the second-straight week, UNC is ranked No. 9 in the poll that was released on Monday.

UNC just completed a 2-0 week by beating Syracuse at home and then Boston College on the road, both by double-digits.

Yet, it was not enough to move up in the rankings.

The Tar Heels currently sit at 18-3 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. They are in a three-way tie with Florida State and Notre Dame for the top spot in the conference.

UNC moved up to No. 9 a week ago after beating Florida State at home by double-digits as they are on a six-game win streak.

But despite that, the Seminoles jumped UNC in the rankings this week climbing from No. 10 to No. 6 in the polls. Florida State is also the highest-ranked ACC team in the polls.

Joining the Seminoles and Tar Heels are No. 12 Virginia, No. 13 Louisville, No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 17 Duke.

The Tar Heels are returning home this week to take on Virginia Tech on Thursday. The Hokies sit at 4-3 in conference and beat Duke to open up the ACC schedule.

Following that Thursday night game, it will be a quick turnaround for the Heels. They travel to Miami for a noon game against the Hurricanes who are 2-4 in the ACC and coming off a tough loss to Duke Saturday night.

That was a game the Hurricanes led by 11 at halftime.

Check back for more on the Tar Heels as they continue play in the ACC and look for a second-straight regular season title.

