Tulsa downs South Florida 79-67 behind Henderson’s 22 (Jan 21, 2017)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Corey Henderson Jr. scored a career-high 22 points off the bench, Pat Birt added 15, and Tulsa made 25 of 38 free throws (65.8 percent) to beat South Florida 79-67 on Saturday and win its fourth straight.

Trailing 35-30 at halftime, the Bulls closed to 38-37 on Ruben Guerrero’s dunk early in the second half as South Florida got more aggressive on the boards, but Tulsa pulled away on a 13-5 run capped by Henderson’s 3, and the Golden Hurricane led 51-42 with 10:16 left. Henderson hit his third 3 for an 11-point Tulsa lead (70-59) with 3:03 left and the Bulls got no closer than 10 rest of the way.

Junior Etou scored 11 and Sterling Taplin added 10 for Tulsa (11-7, 5-1 American), who held the Bulls to 22-of-60 shooting from the floor (36.7 percent).

Guerrero scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth career double-double for the Bulls (6-12, 0-7), who haven’t beaten Tulsa in four outings. Troy Holston also scored 16.