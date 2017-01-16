Mike Anderson Looks To Get His First Win At A&M

Arkansas basketball head coach Mike Anderson looks to break the curse of College Station with his first road win against A&M.

Although he’s 5-0 in the state of Texas this season, Mike Anderson hopes to get his first ever win at College Station against A&M. In his time as a head coach, he has never been able to pull off the win on the Aggie’s home court in Reed Arena.

What are his chances of finally snagging the unicorn? Probably not too bad to be honest. The Aggies are 9-7 for the season and only 1-4 in the SEC. Their most recent loss coming by the way of Mississippi State, who also beat the Razorbacks.

The Aggies currently have only beaten the LSU Tigers for their only conference win. They opened the stretch of league play with a loss to Tennessee, who Arkansas beat the following week in Knoxville.

In order for Anderson to finally get the elusive win, his team will have to play consistent. This is easier said than done for his squad. This years team has been a tale of two halves, which Anderson acknowledged in his pregame press conference in which he previewed the upcoming matchup.

“We played a good half (against Mizzou) and in the first half at Kentucky.” MIke Anderson per Wholehogsports.com

Arkansas will have to put a full game together if they expect to beat the Aggies. The A&M record may not be spectacular but like Anderson said, “Every team can beat you on a given night if you don’t come with intensity and focus.” The Razorbacks have shown flashes of that intensity but on Tuesday night, they’ll have to keep it up for a full 40 minutes. The action tips off on the 17th at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network Woo pig.

