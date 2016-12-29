Grand Canyon puts Cal Poly away behind Russell’s 25 points (Dec 28, 2016)
PHOENIX (AP) DeWayne Russell scored 25 points and Grand Canyon put Cal Poly away down the stretch to earn a 71-64 win on Wednesday night.
Twelve of Russell’s 25 came at the free throw line. Keonta Vernon added 13 points for Grand Canyon (9-5), which finished with one less field goal (25-24) and two less 3-pointers (5-3) than the Mustangs, but held an 11-point advantage at the free throw line (20-9).
The game was tied at 48 with 6:15 left. However the Antelopes slowly built an advantage over the next four-plus minutes, staging a 13-5 scoring stretch to take a 61-53 lead with 1:32 remaining.
The Mustangs got it back to 65-61 in the final minute, but a Russell free throw and a Shaq Carr layup pushed it back to seven and put Cal Poly away.
Luke Meikle scored 22 for Cal Poly (5-8), which has lost four straight.