Arkansas Men’s Basketball: The Sky Is Lower But Not Falling

For the Arkansas men’s basketball program, the sky is a bit lower but hasn’t fallen. Yet.

Arkansas men’s basketball took a disastrous loss this past weekend in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Oklahoma State decimated the Razorbacks in Stillwater leaving many Hog fans feeling that the end was near.

But as the dust settled from the weekend and we looked around at the carnage, it turns out everything is still fine. The sun came up on Sunday and the Razorbacks were all still healthy. But wait there’s more.

Not only are the Hogs healthy and the program still intact but the Arkansas Razorbacks actually went up a spot in the NCAA RPI Rankings. The Hogs went from 29th up one spot to the 28th spot. How can this be?

Well for starters, Tennessee, who Arkansas beat, moved barely into the top 50 RPI after they beat Kentucky in Knoxville. This isn’t a signature win by any stretch of the imagination for the Razorbacks but Tennessee did beat a decent Kansas State team in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge which helped the Hogs resume a bit.

At some point, Arkansas will have to get a signature win that they can hang their hat on but until then it helps to have the teams you beat, improve their resume as well. I see the next two games against Bama and MIZZOU as must wins.

Along with LSU after that but the game against the 19th ranked South Carolina Gamecocks is an opportunity for a nice win. If the Hogs can work that road magic they so missed in Stillwater that is. The thing is that you can say we’re all doomed but the facts are we aren’t. The Hogs have a chance to get a nice win and bring it home in the stretch. Woo pig.

