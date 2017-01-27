After 409 games and 7,344 career points scored, Kemba Walker can finally add “NBA All-Star” to the top of his resume.

The Charlotte Hornets’ star point guard earned his first career All-Star nod on Thursday night when he was named to the Eastern Conference’s reserves. The NBA All-Star reserves were selected by league coaches.

In nearly every major statistical category, Walker is on a six-year climb up through the league’s point guard hierarchy. The former UConn star has improved demonstrably year after year since becoming the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft. And this season is no different.

Walker is averaging career highs with 23 points per game on 57.6 true shooting while taking on the most taxing workload of his young career. He’s added 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per night. Among Eastern Conference point guards, he ranked fifth in player efficiency rating and fourth in estimated wins added entering Thursday night’s action.

His play has spearheaded the effort to keep the Hornets (23-23) in the playoff mix, where they currently own the No. 7 seed in the East.

The 6-foot-1 playmaker becomes the franchise’s first All-Star since Gerald Wallace in 2010 — back when the team was named the Bobcats. Overall, he’s the seventh Charlotte player to ever receive an All-Star nod, joining Wallace, Baron Davis, Eddie Jones, Glen Rice, Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning.

In addition to Walker, the East reserves consist of Isaiah Thomas (Celtics), John Wall (Wizards), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Kevin Love (Cavaliers), Paul George (Pacers) and Paul Millsap (Hawks). The conference’s All-Star starters, which were announced on Jan. 19, are Kyrie Irving and LeBron James (Cavaliers), DeMar DeRozan (Raptors), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) and Jimmy Butler (Bulls).

Walker will be joined in New Orleans by teammate Frank Kaminsky, who will play in the Rising Stars Challenge.