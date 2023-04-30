United States Football League USFL Week 3 highlights: New Jersey Generals command Michigan Panthers Updated Apr. 30, 2023 7:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season wrapped Sunday with a two-game slate, and we had you covered with all the action!

To close things out on FOX, the New Jersey Generals (2-1) stifled the previously undefeated Michigan Panthers (2-1).

Earlier in Detroit, the Pittsburgh Maulers defeated the Philadelphia Stars, 21-13, to collect their first win of the season.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top plays!

New Jersey Generals 28, Michigan Panthers 13

Packed house

The fans showed out in full force for the Panthers, and head coach Mike Nolan expressed his gratitude to the patrons prior to the game.

Behind the blockers!

After the Panthers struck first with a field goal, New Jersey responded with a touchdown of its own. Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Darius Victor hauled in a quick screen pass on the left side of the field, and used his stellar vision to weave 51 yards to paydirt.

The score put the Generals up 7-3 early in the first quarter.

Runnin' rampant

The Generals' offense has speed galore, and it exercised its command over Michigan's defense early on. The squad took an early 14-3 lead on its next drive when De'Andre Johnson scrambled past the pylon from nine yards out.

The play to set it up? No biggie, just a 71-yard dart from Johnson off-tackle. The Generals' QB began the game with 63 yards and a touchdown through the air, and 83 yards plus a score on the ground.

Seeing double

The Generals took a 21-3 lead to start the second quarter, courtesy of Victor's second rushing score of the day.

Finding traction

Michigan wasn't pleased with the idea of letting its unbeaten stretch dissipate, and it earned its first touchdown on this strike from Carson Strong to Trey Quinn.

Just like that, the Panthers closed the gap slightly, 21-10, headed into halftime.

Pounced!

The Panthers' defense got in on the affair, poking the ball loose on tough play from Garrett Marino, and hopping on it to regain possession before the fourth quarter.

What could have been

The Panthers looked strong early in the fourth quarter, but it was short-lived.

After getting a huge break on this crucial first-down call, Michigan turned the ball over just outside the red zone.

Deuces!

Johnson unloaded his second score of the night with this 72-yard dart to Alonzo Moore, who took care of the rest to put the Generals ahead 28-13.

Not so fast!

The Panthers tried their best to get themselves back into the matchup, but the Generals had an answer for every trick their opponent tried. In the end, New Jersey ran away with the double-digit win.

