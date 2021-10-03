National Football League NFL Week 4 top moments: Panthers-Cowboys, Cardinals-Rams, Seahawks-49ers, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the NFL is here and Sunday brings a slew of can't-miss matchups all day long.

In the early window, Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers are taking on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Dallas, while the Chiefs are looking to bounce back against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Later in the afternoon, it's a battle between the undefeated Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX), and tonight, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys

Something out of nothing

Dak Prescott was up to his usual magic-making ways for Dallas.

The play helped set up this short scamper for six from Ezekiel Elliott.

Pound it in

Sam Darnold took the ensuing possession and led a drive downfield for points to tie the game at 7.

Big Blake

Blake Jarwin, who sat out all of 2020 with a torn ACL scored his first TD of the season. Dallas failed to convert its 2-point attempt and led 13-7 following the score.

Spin cycle

DJ Moore unleashed this crazy display of balance to respond.

Before Darnold masqueraded as a running back once again for six more.

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

Speedster

Chiefs' wide receiver Tyreek Hill began the game by doing what he does best: Making guys miss.

Going underhanded

Patrick Mahomes II then tossed this crafty TD to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Answering back

Jalen Hurts found Dallas Goedert in the end zone to give the Eagles a 10-7 advantage.

Tyreek to infinity

Mahomes II continued to look Hill's way, finding him multiple times on KC's next drive, including on a TD to take the lead.

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings

Jettas

Kirk Cousins hooked up with Justin Jefferson for the game's first TD. Cousins went 6/6 for 59 yards on his opening drive.

Right up the gut

Kareem Hunt slammed in a game-tying TD near the end of the first half.

Cleveland would make good on a 2-point attempt, before knocking in a FG to go up 11-7 at halftime.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Fumble-ception

Miscommunication from the Lions' offense resulted in this fumble recovery for Chicago.

Double David

Bears RB David Montgomery opened with dominant runs, punching in two TDs in the first half.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

Over the top

John Ross scored his first TD in big blue on this Daniel Jones bomb.

Throwing darts

Jameis Winston threw this bullet to Juwan Johnson for New Orleans' first TD back in the Superdome.

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins

The old fashioned way

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor took this handoff on a misdirection to break the game's scoring drought. Indianapolis took a 7-3 lead into the half.

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Hey Rookie

Tennessee took an early 9-0 lead, but the Jets charged back, capping off a long TD drive with this TD push for Michael Carter. It took a team effort to spring him.

Tennessee led 9-7 heading into the break.

