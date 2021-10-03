NFL Week 4 top moments: Panthers-Cowboys, Cardinals-Rams, Seahawks-49ers, more
Week 4 of the NFL is here and Sunday brings a slew of can't-miss matchups all day long.
In the early window, Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers are taking on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Dallas, while the Chiefs are looking to bounce back against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Later in the afternoon, it's a battle between the undefeated Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX), and tonight, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).
Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.
Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys
Something out of nothing
Dak Prescott was up to his usual magic-making ways for Dallas.
The play helped set up this short scamper for six from Ezekiel Elliott.
Pound it in
Sam Darnold took the ensuing possession and led a drive downfield for points to tie the game at 7.
Big Blake
Blake Jarwin, who sat out all of 2020 with a torn ACL scored his first TD of the season. Dallas failed to convert its 2-point attempt and led 13-7 following the score.
Spin cycle
DJ Moore unleashed this crazy display of balance to respond.
Before Darnold masqueraded as a running back once again for six more.
Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Speedster
Chiefs' wide receiver Tyreek Hill began the game by doing what he does best: Making guys miss.
Going underhanded
Patrick Mahomes II then tossed this crafty TD to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Answering back
Jalen Hurts found Dallas Goedert in the end zone to give the Eagles a 10-7 advantage.
Tyreek to infinity
Mahomes II continued to look Hill's way, finding him multiple times on KC's next drive, including on a TD to take the lead.
Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings
Jettas
Kirk Cousins hooked up with Justin Jefferson for the game's first TD. Cousins went 6/6 for 59 yards on his opening drive.
Right up the gut
Kareem Hunt slammed in a game-tying TD near the end of the first half.
Cleveland would make good on a 2-point attempt, before knocking in a FG to go up 11-7 at halftime.
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Fumble-ception
Miscommunication from the Lions' offense resulted in this fumble recovery for Chicago.
Double David
Bears RB David Montgomery opened with dominant runs, punching in two TDs in the first half.
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
Over the top
John Ross scored his first TD in big blue on this Daniel Jones bomb.
Throwing darts
Jameis Winston threw this bullet to Juwan Johnson for New Orleans' first TD back in the Superdome.
Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins
The old fashioned way
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor took this handoff on a misdirection to break the game's scoring drought. Indianapolis took a 7-3 lead into the half.
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets
Hey Rookie
Tennessee took an early 9-0 lead, but the Jets charged back, capping off a long TD drive with this TD push for Michael Carter. It took a team effort to spring him.
Tennessee led 9-7 heading into the break.