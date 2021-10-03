National Football League
NFL Week 4 top moments: Panthers-Cowboys, Cardinals-Rams, Seahawks-49ers, more NFL Week 4 top moments: Panthers-Cowboys, Cardinals-Rams, Seahawks-49ers, more
National Football League

NFL Week 4 top moments: Panthers-Cowboys, Cardinals-Rams, Seahawks-49ers, more

2 hours ago

Week 4 of the NFL is here and Sunday brings a slew of can't-miss matchups all day long.

In the early window, Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers are taking on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Dallas, while the Chiefs are looking to bounce back against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Later in the afternoon, it's a battle between the undefeated Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX), and tonight, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys

Something out of nothing

Dak Prescott was up to his usual magic-making ways for Dallas.

The play helped set up this short scamper for six from Ezekiel Elliott.

Pound it in

Sam Darnold took the ensuing possession and led a drive downfield for points to tie the game at 7.

Big Blake

Blake Jarwin, who sat out all of 2020 with a torn ACL scored his first TD of the season. Dallas failed to convert its 2-point attempt and led 13-7 following the score.

Spin cycle

DJ Moore unleashed this crazy display of balance to respond.

Before Darnold masqueraded as a running back once again for six more.

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

Speedster

Chiefs' wide receiver Tyreek Hill began the game by doing what he does best: Making guys miss.

Going underhanded

Patrick Mahomes II then tossed this crafty TD to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Answering back

Jalen Hurts found Dallas Goedert in the end zone to give the Eagles a 10-7 advantage.

Tyreek to infinity

Mahomes II continued to look Hill's way, finding him multiple times on KC's next drive, including on a TD to take the lead.

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings

Jettas

Kirk Cousins hooked up with Justin Jefferson for the game's first TD. Cousins went 6/6 for 59 yards on his opening drive.

Right up the gut

Kareem Hunt slammed in a game-tying TD near the end of the first half.

Cleveland would make good on a 2-point attempt, before knocking in a FG to go up 11-7 at halftime.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Fumble-ception

Miscommunication from the Lions' offense resulted in this fumble recovery for Chicago.

Double David

Bears RB David Montgomery opened with dominant runs, punching in two TDs in the first half.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

Over the top

John Ross scored his first TD in big blue on this Daniel Jones bomb.

Throwing darts

Jameis Winston threw this bullet to Juwan Johnson for New Orleans' first TD back in the Superdome.

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins

The old fashioned way

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor took this handoff on a misdirection to break the game's scoring drought. Indianapolis took a 7-3 lead into the half.

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Hey Rookie

Tennessee took an early 9-0 lead, but the Jets charged back, capping off a long TD drive with this TD push for Michael Carter. It took a team effort to spring him.

Tennessee led 9-7 heading into the break.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks
National Football League

NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks

NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks
From picks to lines, find out everything you need to know about NFL odds to make your Week 4 wagers here!
28 mins ago
Schrager's Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Schrager's Cheat Sheet
It's a big Week 4 with the Panthers taking on the Cowboys, Tom Brady facing Pats fans, and more, Peter Schrager writes.
5 hours ago
By The Numbers: Bucs-Patriots
National Football League

By The Numbers: Bucs-Patriots

By The Numbers: Bucs-Patriots
Tom Brady returns to New England in search of a win against his old team. Here are the numbers to know before Sunday night.
5 hours ago
By The Numbers: NFL Week 4
National Football League

By The Numbers: NFL Week 4

By The Numbers: NFL Week 4
NFC West supremacy and a few undefeated records are on the line come Sunday. Here are the numbers that will define Week 4.
14 hours ago
NFL Week 4 Parlay: Turn $10 Into $10,000
National Football League

NFL Week 4 Parlay: Turn $10 Into $10,000

NFL Week 4 Parlay: Turn $10 Into $10,000
Want to win big with a massive parlay across the NFL Week 4 Sunday slate? Our experts make their picks on an 11-team bet.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes