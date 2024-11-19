National Football League Week 11 Fantasy recap: Top performers at each position Updated Nov. 19, 2024 1:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books.

At this point in the season, not only are teams fighting for playoff spots, but so are fantasy team owners. Whether it's for some cash or just bragging rights, every point counts when trying to succeed in a fantasy league.

With so many incredible performances from several players every week, FOX Sports Research has decided to break down the top players at each skill position from a fantasy football perspective.

Whether your league is full-point points per reception (PPR), half-point PPR, or uses a standard scoring system— we've got you covered with the best performers each week from all three standpoints.

All other values below were obtained through standard scoring methods for each category— 0.1 points for one rushing yard, 0.04 points for one passing yard, two points for any two-point conversion (pass, rush, or catch), four points for a passing touchdown, six points for a receiving or rushing touchdown, and minus two points for an interception or lost fumble.

This week, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley, Joe Mixon, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cooper Kupp, Taysom Hill, and Brock Bowers were some of the highest scorers in their respective positions.

While most of those names are familiar, there were a few surprising ones that had strong games in Week 11 as well.

Let's take a look at the rest of the top fantasy performers from this past week:

Top QBs this week

412 pass yards, 4 pass TDs, 21 rush yards

356 pass yards, 3 pass TDs, 28 rush yards

307 pass yards, 4 pass TDs, 5 rush yards

272 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 32 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 fumble lost

295 pass yards, 4 pass TDs

395 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 8 rush yards

297 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 65 rush yards, 1 fumble lost

262 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 1 INT, 55 rush yards, 1 rush TD

246 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 18 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 fumble lost

288 pass yards, 3 pass TDs

Top RBs this week (Full-point PPR)

109 rush yards, 3 rush TDs, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards

146 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 2 receptions, 52 receiving yards

78 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 7 receptions, 43 receiving yards

75 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 20 receiving yards

76 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 58 receiving yards

73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 32 receiving yards

20 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 5 receptions, 7 receiving yards

8 (tie). Chase Brown: 19.3

86 rush yards, 5 receptions, 57 receiving yards

8 (tie). Jahmyr Gibbs: 19.3

69 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 54 receiving yards

56 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards

Top RBs this week (Half-point PPR)

1. Joe Mixon: 34.3

109 rush yards, 3 rush TDs, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards

2. Saquon Barkley: 32.8

146 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 2 receptions, 52 receiving yards

3. Breece Hall: 27.6

78 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 7 receptions, 43 receiving yards

4. David Montgomery: 23.0

75 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 20 receiving yards

5. Josh Jacobs: 21.4

76 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 58 receiving yards

6. Jahmyr Gibbs: 18.8

69 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 54 receiving yards

7. De'Von Achane: 18.5

73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 32 receiving yards

8. J.K. Dobbins: 18.4

56 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards

9. James Cook: 17.2

20 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 5 receptions, 7 receiving yards

10. Chase Brown: 16.8

86 rush yards, 5 receptions, 57 receiving yards

Top RBs this week (Standard)

1. Joe Mixon: 33.3

109 rush yards, 3 rush TDs, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards

2. Saquon Barkley: 31.8

146 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 2 receptions, 52 receiving yards

3. Breece Hall: 24.1

78 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 7 receptions, 43 receiving yards

4. David Montgomery: 21.5

75 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 20 receiving yards

5. Josh Jacobs: 19.4

76 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 58 receiving yards

6. Jahmyr Gibbs: 18.3

69 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 54 receiving yards

7. J.K. Dobbins: 17.9

56 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards

8. De'Von Achane: 16.5

73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 32 receiving yards

9 (tie). James Cook: 14.7

20 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 5 receptions, 7 receiving yards

9 (tie). Javonte Williams: 14.7

59 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 28 receiving yards

Top WRs this week (Full-point PPR)

11 receptions, 161 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, -4 rushing yards

9 receptions, 148 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 106 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

7 receptions, 75 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

6 receptions, 142 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

7 receptions, 123 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

10 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 2 rush yards

10 receptions, 110 receiving yards, 8 rush yards

2 receptions, 117 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Top WRs this week (Half-point PPR)

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 33.2

11 receptions, 161 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, -4 rushing yards

2. Cooper Kupp: 25.6

6 receptions, 106 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

3. Tee Higgins: 25.3

9 receptions, 148 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4. Jerry Jeudy: 23.2

6 receptions, 142 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

5. Ja'Marr Chase: 23.0

7 receptions, 75 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

6. Puka Nacua: 21.8

7 receptions, 123 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

7. Jameson Williams: 20.6

4 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 2 rush yards

8. Jauan Jennings: 20.1

10 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

9. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 18.7

2 receptions, 117 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 150 receiving yards

Top WRs this week (Standard)

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 27.7

11 receptions, 161 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, -4 rushing yards

2. Cooper Kupp: 22.6

6 receptions, 106 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

3. Tee Higgins: 20.8

9 receptions, 148 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4. Jerry Jeudy: 20.2

6 receptions, 142 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

5. Ja'Marr Chase: 19.5

7 receptions, 75 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

6. Jameson Williams: 18.6

4 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 2 rush yards

7. Puka Nacua: 18.3

7 receptions, 123 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

8. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 17.7

2 receptions, 117 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

9. Jauan Jennings: 15.1

10 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

10. Christian Watson: 15.0

4 receptions, 150 receiving yards

Top TEs this week (Full-point PPR)

8 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 138 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 fumble lost, 18 pass yards, 1 interception

13 receptions, 126 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, -3 rush yards

6 receptions, 101 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

9 receptions, 81 receiving yards, one 2-point conversion

6 receptions, 47 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, one 2-point conversion

4 receptions, 23 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 63 receiving yards

3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 56 receiving yards

Top TEs this week (Half-point PPR)

1. Taysom Hill: 37.5

8 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 138 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 fumble lost, 18 pass yards, 1 interception

2. Jonnu Smith: 25.1

6 receptions, 101 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

3. Brock Bowers: 24.8

13 receptions, 126 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, -3 rush yards

4. Noah Gray: 16.3

4 receptions, 23 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

5. Will Dissly: 16.0

4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6. Zach Ertz: 15.7

6 receptions, 47 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, one 2-point conversion

7. David Njoku: 14.6

9 receptions, 81 receiving yards, one 2-point conversion

8. Juwan Johnson: 10.5

3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

9. Hunter Henry: 9.3

6 receptions, 63 receiving yards

10 (tie). Dallas Goedert: 8.6

5 receptions, 61 receiving yards

10 (tie). Luke Schoonmaker: 8.6

6 receptions, 56 receiving yards

Top TEs this week (Standard)

1. Taysom Hill: 33.5

8 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 138 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 fumble lost, 18 pass yards, 1 interception

2. Jonnu Smith: 22.1

6 receptions, 101 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

3. Brock Bowers: 18.3

13 receptions, 126 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, -3 rush yards

4. Noah Gray: 14.3

4 receptions, 23 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

5. Will Dissly: 14.0

4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6. Zach Ertz: 12.7

6 receptions, 47 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, one 2-point conversion

7. David Njoku: 10.1

9 receptions, 81 receiving yards, one 2-point conversion

8. Juwan Johnson: 9.0

3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

1 reception, 19 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

1 reception, 12 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

