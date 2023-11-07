National Football League
Vikings' Joshua Dobbs embraces Skol Nation with Creed-inspired post
Vikings' Joshua Dobbs embraces Skol Nation with Creed-inspired post

Updated Nov. 7, 2023 2:48 p.m. ET

After Sunday's game in which quarterback Joshua Dobbs led the Minnesota Vikings on a game-winning touchdown drive against the Atlanta Falcons, it's safe to say Skol Nation has embraced him with open arms. 

Similarly, Dobbs expressed his gratitude to Vikings fans by posting a TikTok video featuring himself edited into the iconic Thanksgiving halftime show performed by the band "Creed" in 2001. 

Earlier this season, the Vikings adopted Creed's "Higher" as their theme song following victories against the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers. The team drew inspiration from the Texas Rangers, who originally took on Creed's music as their preferred anthem en route to their first World Series victory in franchise history. 

Dobbs has certainly embedded himself in Vikings culture and will look to help Minnesota strive for a playoff push as the Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

