The Rangers are very into Creed — and the band feels the same way

The Texas Rangers once again look like the team that nearly took the American League West title from their in-state rival Houston Astros. Despite an inconsistent second half of the season, the Rangers still finished with 90 wins and are now just one win away from bouncing the 101-win Baltimore Orioles from the ALDS, setting up a possible ALCS matchup with the defending World Series champion Astros.

Their secret formula to getting back on track? Listening to the rock band Creed, according to pitcher Andrew Heaney via Rangers broadcaster Jared Sandler.

Rookie outfielder Evan Carter, whose heroics in the second half and the playoffs have also sparked the Rangers, said the team's love of Creed went much further than simply rocking out in the clubhouse.

Sandler also hilariously pointed out that Carter was not even born at the height of Creed's popularity. On the other end of the Rangers' age spectrum, 68-year-old manager Bruce Bochy said he is also getting more familiar with Creed's songs as his team has embraced the music.

And Creed — who already have a history of memorable sports performances after the band's halftime show in a Thanksgiving 2001 Dallas Cowboys game — is showing the love right back.

However, the Rangers are apparently not the first sports team to make Creed the soundtrack of a playoff run. FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen, a key figure on the 2015 Carolina Panthers team that reached Super Bowl 50, revealed that Creed's songs were beloved by that squad as well and the team would have hosted lead singer Scott Stapp at their Super Bowl after party had it not lost that game to the Denver Broncos.

There is no official word yet about whether Creed will make an appearance at Globe Life Field for the Rangers' first home playoff game there on Tuesday. But if they do, it appears the team and its fans will welcome the rock stars With Arms Wide Open.

Game 3 of the ALDS between the Rangers and Orioles starts at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

