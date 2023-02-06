National Football League Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $2M wager made 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona (on FOX and the FOX Sports app ), naturally, will attract some big bets.

A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.

With the Big Game just hours away, the bets are rolling in, with three documented bets of $1 million or more, with more huge wagers on the way. Keep checking in, as we'll be updating this story with noteworthy wagers.

Let's dive into all the action!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports betting is legal in 33 markets, with Nevada alone projected to accept $175 million in bets as last year's record of $947 million in bets is expected to fall in the coming days. If so, Super Bowl LVII will become the most bet-upon sporting event in United States history.

First, big injury news. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff. He last played in Week 11.

A high roller waited until about three hours before kickoff Sunday before putting down a head-turning wager: $2.2 million on the Eagles -1.5 points at Caesars Sportsbook.

The bet at -110 would net the bettor a $2 million profit with a Philadelphia victory by more than 1.5 points.

The sportsbooks were packed on the day of the game, and FOX Sports Gambling Writer Patrick Everson was right in the middle of it in Las Vegas.

BetMGM has taken two bets – both at -125 – in the million-dollar club.

One bettor put down $1.25 million on the moneyline. If the Eagles win, the bettor pockets a million bucks.

Earlier, BetMGM accepted a $1 million bet on the Eagles moneyline to win $800,000.

The Chiefs started getting some heavy action at Caesars Sportsbook in the runup to kickoff Sunday.

VSiN's Ben Fawkes reported Canadian entertainer Drake, in addition to being the most famous fan of the Toronto Raptors, has put down some serious coin on the Super Bowl.

Fawkes also reported the largest bet on the Chiefs entering Friday was $500,000 on the moneyline at +105 at BetMGM.

If the Chiefs head to the locker room at halftime with the lead, the bettor would win $525,000.

Waiting until game day, a bettor popped down $420,000 on the Chiefs moneyline (+105). A Kansas City victory would net the bettor a $441,000 profit.

A Chiefs bettor got two points at South Point in Vegas and put down $210,000. If the Chiefs win or cover, the bettor wins $200,000. And another bettor plunked down $200,000 on the team with the red helmets.

South Point also took a $220,000 bet on the Eagles moneyline (-110) to win $200,000 with a Philadelphia victory.

South Point was the place high rollers were hanging out Saturday night as a bettor put down $157,500 on the Eagles pick 'em (-105) to win $150,000.

Another bettor is risking $80,000 on the Chiefs first-half moneyline at +105. If Kansas City enters the locker room with a lead, the bettor would profit $84,000.

Banking on the Over

A bettor is a fan of offense as the bettor put down $547,000 on the teams combining to score more than 49.5 points (at -125).

Another bettor put down $550,000 at Caesars Palace in Vegas on the Over 51 combined points (-110). The bettor stands to win a cool $500,000.

Props get some big bets

Large prop bets will be flying heading into the Super Bowl (admittedly, much larger than our typical $1 prop wager, not that there's anything wrong with that).

Hours before kickoff, an Arizona bettor putdown $460,000 on Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown. The bet, at -115, would pay a $400,000 profit.

A $2,500 wager has been placed at DraftKings on the first three touchdown scorers (in order: Isiah Pacheco, Kelce and Miles Sanders) to win $377,500.

Another bettor is predicting a big game from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If Mahomes throws for two or more touchdowns, the bettor would win $100,000 on their $225,000 bet at -225.

One bettor is hoping the "Philly Special" gets repeated five years later. The "Philly Special" was the play that resulted in Eagles quarterback Nick Foles catching a TD pass from tight end Trey Burton in their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Big bet on final score

Here's some Super Bowl LVII math for you: 33-30 = $1M

BetMGM accepted a couple, uh, interesting wagers on the Super Bowl LVII score.

One bettor plunked down $5,000 that the Eagles beat the Chiefs 33-30. If so, the bettor makes a cool million (at +20000 odds).

According to profootballreference.com, NFL games have ended with a 33-30 score 25 times.

Never in a Super Bowl.

Another bettor dropped $2,500 at +25000 that the Chiefs and Eagles head to the locker room in a scoreless battle.

A Super Bowl has yet to be scoreless at halftime. The lowest halftime scores were Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 0 in Super Bowl IX (1975) and New England 3, Los Angeles Rams 0 in Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

Flipping a coin

One bettor can't wait to cash in (or say goodbyes to a stack of paper) as they put down $52,500 on the coin toss turning up heads.

If so, the bettor wins $50,000.

FYI: Heads was the flip in the previous two Super Bowls and four of the previous five but tails leads the all-time series 29-27.

Betting on the backups

Starting quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Mahomes have had injury issues this season, so one bettor put down some cash on backup quarterbacks Gardner Minshew of the Eagles ($100 at +25000 to win $25,100 total) and Chad Henne of the Chiefs ($136 at +10000 to win $13,736 total) to win MVP of Super Bowl LVII.

High five to this bettor

Five touchdown passes.

Not four TD passes. Or three, two, one, six, seven, none …

A bettor at SuperBook Sports plunked down $1,000 (at +6000) on Hurts to throw exactly five TD passes Sunday.

If Hurts throws that version of a high-five, the bettor will collect a cool $60,000 profit.

Kick returns and safeties

Caesars Sportsbook accepted a $35,000 wager on there not being a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

The bet, at -1400, would return a $2,500 profit. It has happened 10 times in Super Bowl history.

Another bettor at Caesars is taking a big swing on the Eagles by putting down $8 on Philly to record two safeties.

That's it. No other scoring. Finishing with four points.

If that happens, the gambler will rake in a cool $80,000 profit (+1000000).

Per The Action Network, the last time an NFL team finished with four points was the Chicago Cardinals … in 1923.

That franchise is now the Arizona Cardinals, whose stadium, ironically, is the site of Super Bowl LVII.

Long shots for MVP

QBs Hurts and Mahomes, obviously, are the betting favorites for Super Bowl LVII MVP.

But where's the fun in betting on them?

Some bettors are looking to hit larger payouts with their MVP wagers:

– Second-year Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell ran for 240 yards during the 2022 regular season. That didn't stop one bettor from plunking down $2,500 at +12500 odds on Gainwell being the MVP.

It would profit the bettor $312,500.

– One bettor think Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney will have a monster game and win MVP honors. The bettor is risking $1,000 at +15000 to win $150,000.

– The honor for biggest risk-taker goes to this bettor who wagered $130 on an offensive lineman winning MVP.

For context: No offensive lineman has been named MVP of the first 56 Super Bowls.

If it happens, the bettor would collect a $32,500 profit at +25000.

And one bettor is going big on Eagles kicker Josh Elliott being named MVP, wagering $2,107.13 to win more than $340,000.

FYI, Elliott finished the regular season tied for 19th in scoring among kickers with 111 points.

Banking on lots of TDs

PointsBet also accepted a $1,000, seven-leg parlay bet on touchdown scorers.

If Dallas Goedert, Boston Scott, Toney, Hurts, Kelce, Sanders and Pacheco each score a touchdown, the bettor will profit $1 million.

That would mean, with successful extra-point kicks, at least 49 points would be scored. The Over/Under is set at 50.5.

Rough day for Mahomes?

One bettor plunked down $2,000 on Mahomes completing 12 or fewer passes against the Eagles at +11000, which would pay out $222,000.

FYI: Mahomes has completed 486 passes this season. His lowest total in a game this season was 16 (twice).

Tony! Toni! Toney?

A bettor – possibly a big fan or family member of Chiefs receiver Toney – put down more than $1,400 at +15000 on Toney being named Super Bowl MVP.

If that happens – hey, Cooper Kupp of the Rams was the SB MVP last season – the bettor would snag a nice profit of $213,103.50.

Scorigami!

For you fans of final scores, a great Twitter follow is @NFL_Scorigami, which tracks if a final score is unique in NFL history.

If a unique final score happens, a bettor would cash out at $1800. A no bettor would have to plunk down $100 to profit … $1.25 (-8000).

Is Super Bowl scripted?

A Twitter user posted a screenshot they claimed was from a legitimate website that claimed the Eagles will win 37-34.

Here's a secret about people who like to bet on sports – they can be superstitious. If the original poster does have inside information, bettors will collect at +8000.

The story generated enough buzz that Snopes.com did a report … refuting the original tweet.

Stay tuned for more big bets this week! And if you want to place a wager on Super Bowl LVII, head over to FOX Bet.

Top Stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more