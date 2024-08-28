National Football League 32 Super Dreams: Why your team has a shot to win Super Bowl LIX ... really Updated Aug. 28, 2024 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Before the NFL's regular season starts, everyone's dreams feel legitimate. They haven't been spoiled by a Week 1 loss, an untimely injury, or even a powerhouse team that doesn't look quite as good as it should.

Until that first kickoff, every team has a chance, and every fan can close their eyes and imagine what it would be like if their team could reach — and win — Super Bowl LIX.

So don't open your eyes yet (except to read this story). Here are the reasons why all 32 NFL teams can still keep dreaming that they really do have a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy this year. Teams are ranked in order from most likely to least likely, in my opinion, of winning it all. Super Bowl odds per DraftKings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (+500 to win Super Bowl)

Because they're the Chiefs, only maybe even better. They took a team with the best quarterback (Patrick Mahomes), coach (Andy Reid), defensive coordinator (Steve Spagnuolo) and tight end (Travis Kelce) and added two dynamic receivers (Hollywood Brown, when he's healthy, and rookie speedster Xavier Worthy). Also, you want to bet against them? They've been in the AFC Championship Game each year Mahomes has been the starter (six straight). They've been in four of the last five Super Bowls, won three of the past five, and are trying to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat. They might just be the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (+1400 to win Super Bowl)

They were the NFL's best team through 11 weeks last season (10-1) even though at times it looked like they were barely even trying. Yeah, yeah, that 1-6 finish was terrible. But Jalen Hurts is healthy now and the offense has been super-charged by the addition of Saquon Barkley who was a terrific running back playing behind an awful Giants offensive line for six years. Now he may truly flash his Hall of Fame potential. Also, don't underestimate the additions of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who can clean up the mess from what was a pretty terrible coaching job late last year.

3. Detroit Lions (+1200 to win Super Bowl)

First of all, if Dan Campbell says the Lions are going to win a f----g Super Bowl soon, it's safer not to argue with him. Also, don't forget how close they came last season. They had a 24-7 halftime lead in the NFC Championship Game — a fact Campbell surely won't let his players ever forget. They somehow kept offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, so the offense should be just as good. They restocked the secondary, which was their biggest defensive weakness. And after that second-half collapse in San Francisco, no team in the league is more motivated to win it all.

4. Baltimore Ravens (+1000 to win Super Bowl)

They have almost all the pieces of a championship team in place, and now the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack is even better with Derrick Henry, one of the NFL's best backs. Sure, they might have some offensive line issues and they lost one of the NFL's best defensive coordinators when Mike Macdonald was hired by Seattle. But the Lamar Jackson-Derrick Henry tandem is going to be hard to stop, plus they've got receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews, too. Jackson, the reigning MVP, has promised Baltimore a Super Bowl. Now is the time.

5. San Francisco 49ers (+600 to win Super Bowl)

They had a lead in overtime in the Super Bowl last season, and no team has ever been closer than that without getting a parade. Plus, they've been to the NFC title game three straight years and return almost everyone to the most talented overall roster in the conference. Also, don't forget the motivating power of money: Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, is on the verge of a record-setting payday. And somehow, he heads into this season with still a little something to prove.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (+1300 to win Super Bowl)

When Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals have a chance to win it all. It's that simple. He's made it all the way through the season twice — in 2021 and 2022. In those seasons the Bengals made the AFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. Don't worry about Zack Moss trying to replace Joe Mixon at running back or losing No. 3 receiver Tyler Boyd to Tennessee or the defense that ranked 31st last season or … Look, it's all about Joe Burrow, OK? The guy just wins.

7. Buffalo Bills (+1600 to win Super Bowl)

The main thing that's stood in the way of the Bills making a real Super Bowl run recently has been the Kansas City Chiefs, who have knocked them out of the playoffs three of the past four seasons. They were really close to winning two of those games, though, and eventually the law of averages will work in their favor (they hope). And while Josh Allen has to find another No. 1 receiver after Stefon Diggs was traded away, as long as he's healthy the Bills are a contender. No, history isn't on his side, but how many near misses can one franchise take? At some point their bad luck has to run out, right?

8. Green Bay Packers (+1800 to win Super Bowl)

The Packers very nearly made a championship run in Year 1 of Jordan Love's quarterback reign. Just imagine what Year 2 can bring, especially since they added workhorse back Josh Jacobs to their stable of talent. And they've got some serious horses at receiver too, with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. Matt LaFleur has been a wizard in his five seasons in Green Bay and the late run last season proved his early success wasn't all because of Aaron Rodgers. He knows what he's doing and he's got a quarterback he knows can give the Packers a long ride.

9. Dallas Cowboys (+1900 to win Super Bowl)

Listen, when a guy like Jerry Jones says the Cowboys are "all in" … OK, so maybe he didn't improve the team in the offseason. But was there really a need? He's got Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and whatever is left of Ezekiel Elliott on offense, and Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs on defense. Honestly, that's more than most teams in the NFL. The key parts of a top-5 offense and top-5 defense (and top-scoring offense, by the way) are all back. That's more than most teams in this parity-filled league. And again, it's not like Jones is known for unnecessary hyperbole, so it's totally safe to trust his words.

10. Houston Texans (+1600 to win Super Bowl)

C.J. Stroud just had arguably the finest rookie season for a quarterback in NFL history, so what did the Texans do? They went out and got him All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon and they re-stocked a defense that was already pretty good, too. Their detractors are pointing towards a rough schedule and all the powerhouse teams in the AFC. But don't be fooled. The Texans are one of them. Their 10-7 record and Stroud's 4,108 yards and five touchdown passes last year were just the start.

11. Miami Dolphins (+2200 to win Super Bowl)

If the NFL season was a sprint, not a marathon, the Dolphins would be overwhelming favorites. No team can match their offensive speed with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. They were on the literal fast track to the Super Bowl last year before running into the Ravens, Bills and Chiefs to end their season. If they can get just a little more help from their defense under new coordinator Anthony Weaver, the former Ravens D-line coach, they might run right past all that AFC competition.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (+5000 to win Super Bowl)

Ignore the late-season collapse when they lost five of their last six and slipped right out of the playoff race. That's just fuel for a team that's loaded. They've got one of best young quarterbacks in the game in Trevor Lawrence, a star-in-waiting at running back in Travis Etienne, a revamped receiver corps that includes Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and first-round pick Brian Thomas, a potent tight end in Evan Engram, and one of the best 1-2 pass-rushing punches in Jonathan Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Oh, and a great, Super Bowl-winning coach in Doug Pederson who'll remind the world why they were 8-3 at one point last year.

13. New York Jets (+1900 to win Super Bowl)

Two words: Aaron Rodgers. Look, he might be 40 and coming off a torn Achilles, but all he really has to do is stay healthy all season and this team should be a powerhouse. They have a top-5 defense that could be No. 1 when edge rusher Haason Reddick ends his holdout and shows up. They seem to have fixed their offensive line and Rodgers will be flanked by two incredibly dangerous skill players in receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Also, they're kind of due. It's been 56 years. There's got to be an expiration date on curses, right?

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8000 to win Super Bowl)

Admit it, you didn't think that after Tom Brady retired the Bucs would win more games with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. But it turns out the Bucs had a lot more talent than just Brady, Todd Bowles is a pretty good coach, and Mayfield still has the arm that once made him a No. 1 overall pick. This is a strong, deep team that knocked off the Eagles in the playoffs and nearly knocked off the Lions. They're way under everybody's radar, but they shouldn't be.

15. Los Angeles Rams (+3000 to win Super Bowl)

No doubt, the retirement of Aaron Donald is going to hurt. But the truth is this team's fortunes always ride on Sean McVay, one of the most brilliant coaches in the game. And he's still got Matthew Stafford at quarterback and an offense loaded with fantasy stars like Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. Don't forget, they won seven of their last eight last year and almost took out the Lions in the first round of the playoffs. They're coming in hot.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000 to win Super Bowl)

Mike Tomlin's been their coach for 17 seasons and he's had exactly zero losing records and has made the playoffs 11 times. And last year, he squeezed 10 wins and a playoff berth out of a team quarterbacked by Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Now he's got Russell Wilson, who might not be in his prime but is certainly an upgrade. Wilson had a pretty good year in an awful situation in Denver last year. He'll be 36 in November, but he's still got enough left in him for one last Super Bowl run.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500 to win Super Bowl)

There's a reason so many NFL teams were clamoring for Jim Harbaugh. The guy just wins. Not counting the COVID-shortened season of 2020, he hasn't had a losing season in college or the pros since he was at Stanford in 2008. In 2011, he took over a 49ers team that hadn't had a winning season in nine years and took them to three straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. Sure, the Chargers got rid of all their best receivers and running backs from last season. But they still have quarterback Justin Herbert (who seems ready to shake off his preseason foot injury) and most importantly they have Harbaugh. That's more than enough.

18. Atlanta Falcons (+3000 to win Super Bowl)

The Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith experiments are over after the Falcons got serious this offseason hiring the well-respected Raheem Morris as coach and then throwing $180 million at quarterback Kirk Cousins. Yes, they also drafted his replacement (Michael Penix Jr.) in the first round, but that just shows how serious they are about winning with Cousins now. He will light it up under former Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson, when he's not handing off to the uber-talented Bijan Robinson. And just watch: The Robinson-Cousins combination will finally make stars out of receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, too.

19. New York Giants (+15000 to win Super Bowl)

They might have lost Saquon Barkley, but they've gained a healthy Daniel Jones. And if that doesn't seem like a fair trade, consider this: Jones, while putting up generally mediocre numbers, basically dragged the Giants to nine wins and the playoffs in 2022 behind a terrible offensive line and with one of the most blah receiving corps in the league. Now the Giants beefed up his line with the additions of guard Jon Runyan and tackle Jermaine Eluemanor and they got him a real No. 1 receiver in rookie Malik Nabers. His defense even added edge rusher Brian Burns. It should all be enough to transform Jones into a top-15 quarterback and make his four-year, $160 million contract look like a bargain.

20. Seattle Seahawks (+6500 to win Super Bowl)

The truth is the Seahawks have been building in the right direction for years. Dumping the NFL's oldest head coach in Pete Carroll was just the final step. They are loaded with offensive weapons (receivers DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back Kenneth Walker) and have restocked their defense. Worried that Geno Smith is their quarterback? Don't be. He's healthy now and playing behind a deeper, better offensive line. All the ingredients are there.

21. Cleveland Browns (+4000 to win Super Bowl)

This is how good the Browns are: They went 4-1 down the stretch last season with 38-year-old Joe Flacco at quarterback. They won 11 games despite losing star running back Nick Chubb in Week 2 and getting only six starts out of quarterback Deshaun Watson. A healthy Watson really is all that has stood between them and a real run at a title. He's played in just 12 games since signing his fully guaranteed, $230 million contract. The Browns are 8-4 in those games, including 5-1 last year. This is the year he plays all 17, and more.

22. Chicago Bears (+3500 to win Super Bowl)

Most quarterbacks picked No. 1 overall join teams that are at the beginning of a long rebuilding process. But that's not the case in Chicago, where Caleb Williams was the Bears' lone missing piece. They've got a topt-12 defense that was the NFL's best against the run. They were the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL and might be even better with Williams replacing Justin Fields and D'Andre Swift added to the stable of running backs. And Williams has plenty of weapons with receivers like D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze as well as tight end Cole Kmet. Look beyond their 7-10 record last year. This team is ready and Williams will make all the difference.

23. Indianapolis Colts (+7500 to win Super Bowl)

So much went wrong for the Colts last season that it's easy to forget all the promise rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson showed in the only two games where he was fully healthy. He's got plenty of work to do, obviously, but the 6-foot-4, 224-pounder has a powerful arm and can run like a bull. And by the way, the Colts were 9-8 without him and with running back Jonathan Taylor only playing 10 games. Those two could be really hard to stop if they can manage to stay on the field.

24. Arizona Cardinals (+10000 to win Super Bowl)

Kyler Murray is back, and that is everything to the Cardinals. Even during last season's train wreck, he gave them life when he returned from his torn ACL and played the final eight games of the season. Now he's two years removed from his injury and, even better, the Cards got him arguably the best receiver in the draft — Marvin Harrison Jr. He also gets James Conner back to lead a top-5 rushing attack and you can bet the defense will be better after Jonathan Gannon restocked it during the offseason. Murray is where the magic will come from, though.

25. Las Vegas Raiders (+10000 to win Super Bowl)

Whether it was the departure of Josh McDaniels or the ascension of Antonio Pierce, it was like a big weight was lifted off the entire franchise last season. They were competitive and played with confidence, even though they didn't really have a quarterback. Now they're riding Minshew Mania, and this might be the perfect place for Gardner Minshew to prove he can win. His gambling style is perfect for Vegas, and he's never played with a receiver like Davante Adams. Sure, they're long shots, but they're in a city where those sometimes pay off.

26. Minnesota Vikings (+8000 to win Super Bowl)

Consider this a gift for the Vikings. They were resigned to a rebuilding season with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But now that he's out for the year, they get a seasoned veteran in Sam Darnold instead. Sure, Darnold hasn't exactly lit up the NFL in his six NFL seasons. But he was once the third overall pick in the draft (2018) and he was clearly set back by playing his first three years for Adam Gase's Jets. Freed from that mess, he's got a good coach in Kevin O'Connell, a strong running back in Aaron Jones, a great receiver in Justin Jefferson. The table is all set for him to show how great things can happen once a player gets out of Jet Green.

27. New Orleans Saints (+10000 to win Super Bowl)

Derek Carr's first season in N'awlins was pretty mediocre, but that's going to change now that he's got former 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak running the offense. He'll bring some of that Kyle Shanahan scheme with him, and that will get Carr going. By the way, Carr was going pretty strong late last season too, throwing 14 touchdown passes with just two interceptions when the Saints went 4-1 down the stretch. Carr's ready to get back to the level he played at during his Raiders years.

28. Washington Commanders (+12000 to win Super Bowl)

Sure, rookie quarterbacks don't win Super Bowls, but there's never been a rookie quarterback joining a team that had $90 million in salary cap space in the offseason to completely reshape their roster. There aren't a lot of stars in D.C., but Jayden Daniels is surrounded by a lot of quality players. He's also got some serious offensive weapons to work with (receiver Terry McLaurin, running backs Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler). His offensive line may be an issue, but with his legs he might be able to outrun trouble. Also, don't underestimate the power of the organization now being completely free of the Dan Snyder stench.

29. Tennessee Titans (+15000 to win Super Bowl)

They got rid of head coach Mike Vrabel and star running back Derrick Henry, but that won't necessarily spell doom. New coach Brian Callahan will bring a fresh look to this offense and the former Bengals offensive coordinator is the right guy to kickstart the career of quarterback Will Levis. They certainly have the receivers to open up the offense with DeAndre Hopkins and former first-rounder Treylon Burks. Not only that, the Titans could have an even better backfield — Tyjae Spears actually averaged more yards per carry than Henry last season and they added Tony Pollard, now a year removed from his ACL injury. They are one of the most likely teams in the NFL to go from worst to first in their division.

30. Denver Broncos (+30000 to win Super Bowl)

Sean Payton is a genius (just ask him!). And don't forget, he once took over a 3-13 Saints team and got them to the NFC Championship Game in his first season. OK, that's also the year the Saints got Drew Brees. But this is also the year that Payton's Broncos spent a lot of money to dump the broken-down Russell Wilson for electric rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos, by the way, finished on a 7-4 run last season thanks to a turnover-happy defense and, if you ask Payton, despite Wilson's limitations. Nix is Payton's guy. This is now Payton's hand-picked team. And he's pretty sure he knows what he's doing.

31. Carolina Panthers (+25000 to win Super Bowl)

Their new head coach, the formerly obscure Dave Canales, was the offensive coordinator who revived Baker Mayfield's career last year in Tampa Bay, and the quarterback coach who salvaged Geno Smith one year earlier in Seattle. Now he's got last year's No. 1 pick Bryce Young to work with, so the results have to be even better, right? OK, so they traded away their best defender in edge rusher Brian Burns, but the defense was pretty good overall last season (No. 4 overall). Young was their problem. But now they've got a quarterback whisper ready to turn him into a star.

32. New England Patriots (+25000 to win Super Bowl)

Well, when you hit rock bottom there's always a chance of a hard bounce up, right? And the Pats hit it hard in the final year of the Bill Belichick era with their worst record in 33 years (4-13) and causing Robert Kraft to greenlight a total rebuild. Maybe new coach Jerod Mayo is like a young Bill Belichick, and maybe rookie quarterback Drake Maye has some Tom Brady magic in him. If not … well, maybe Brady will get restless in the FOX Sports booth. It's not like anyone else is wearing his old No. 12 in New England.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

