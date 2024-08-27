National Football League Why the Colts shouldn’t worry about Anthony Richardson’s preseason struggles Published Aug. 27, 2024 6:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Colts' preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals last week showcased the full Anthony Richardson experience.

He was dialed in on Indianapolis' opening drive, displaying complete command of Shane Steichen's offense. Richardson went 7-of-8 for 65 yards and a touchdown.

But it was a rollercoaster the rest of the way. He completed just one of his final seven passes for 21 yards and an interception, a 14-yard pick-six, where there was an apparent miscommunication with tight end Kylen Granson. Many of Richardson's throws sailed too high. Others lacked touch.

Oh, and the Bengals played their backups.

The performance capped an underwhelming preseason for Richardson, who makes his return in 2024 after a rookie season in which he was limited to four games due to injuries. In seven preseason drives, last year's No. 4 overall pick completed just 55.6% of his passes for 111 yards and a touchdown with an interception, a fumble (recovered) and a subpar 69.4 passer rating.

"Look, guys are going to miss throws. You know what I mean?" Steichen said after the Bengals game. "I don't care if you're a second-year player or a 15-year vet. Guys are going to miss throws, so I don't have any concerns with that."

For some team observers, Richardson's inconsistency amplified concerns about his ability to be the franchise quarterback the Colts need him to be. They have a lot riding on his success (and health).

Indianapolis is running it back with essentially the same cast of players as a year ago, the hope being that Richardson's return elevates the team to AFC contention. The Colts made just two outside free-agent signings (backups Joe Flacco and Raekwon Davis), a sharp contrast to their AFC South rivals, who aggressively bolstered their rosters in the offseason.

With Richardson, though, this is what the Colts signed up for.

He's still very inexperienced. He started just 13 games at Florida. He's started just four in the NFL regular season. The lows come with the highs of his upside that haven't been fully unlocked — the arm strength, athleticism, rushing ability.

This preseason also marked Richardson's first game action in more than 300 days. He's still getting his feet under him. And Richardson getting through training camp unscathed is a step in the right direction. His rookie season was held to 173 snaps due to a concussion and shoulder injury, which raised concerns about his playing style.

"It has been great to see his growth more than anything," Steichen said. "Getting in the OTAs, going into training camp, getting that series in the first preseason game, then getting out there and playing a good amount [against the Bengals] — it was great. Again, excited."

It's also important to maintain a big-picture lens when evaluating Richardson's résumé.

His seven drives of action in the preseason were equal to about a quarter and a half of game time. The struggles he had in that span must be contextualized with the promise he also flashed in four regular-season games as a rookie that led many with the Colts to tout him as their franchise quarterback.

Richardson threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns while playing 67% of snaps in the four games he played in. He also had 25 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for a touchdown in his first three career starts.

The Colts' Week 4 showdown last season against the Los Angeles Rams, the only NFL game Richardson has played in from start to finish, encapsulated what he can become.

Indianapolis eventually lost the game, but he engineered a 23-0 run to force overtime — throwing for two touchdowns, rushing for another and completing two 2-point conversions. He made a ridiculous throw during that rally, completing a deep ball to wide receiver Alec Pierce while in midair and being wrapped up by Aaron Donald. Very few quarterbacks in the NFL can make that play.

"To get out there and be his first full season, which we're looking forward to, I just go back to his playmaking ability," Steichen said. "He'll make some huge plays for us this year. I think it's going to be awesome and fun to watch."

Before the road got bumpy in the preseason finale vs. Cincinnati, Richardson displayed total control of the offense.

On Indianapolis' first play from scrimmage, he delivered a play-action strike to Pierce for an 18-yard gain. We saw the RPO action that is expected to be a big part of the Colts' offense executed beautifully, too — a fake handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor and completion to Michael Pittman Jr. over the middle on one; a Taylor handoff for eight yards on another.

After a misfire to tight end Drew Ogletree in the end zone, he threw a touchdown on the next play: a nine-yard crosser to second-round rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

"I would say I'm a little bit more relaxed," Richardson said when asked what's different entering Year 2. "I'm not pressing to do anything. I'm not trying to be a superhero. I'm just trying to execute and do my job. I know I have great teammates on this team, and I know they're going to make plays, so I just have to do my job the best way I can."

That's what the Colts are banking on — through all the ups and downs.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

