Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson headline 10 players seeking redemption in 2024

Cooper Kupp is looking for some redemption.

The last time Kupp was fully healthy, he put together one of the most historic campaigns in league history, leading the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) on his way to earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and MVP of the Super Bowl.

Now 31 years old and coming off one of his worst seasons statistically as a pro, Kupp has something to prove this season.

So does Russell Wilson, who would like to put two miserable seasons in the Mile High City in the rearview mirror. Aaron Rodgers will look to satisfy the lofty expectations in New York after watching from the sidelines last season with a torn Achilles. And Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft, will get a final chance to live up to his college career.

Those names highlight 10 players under pressure to prove themselves in a league that requires it season after season.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

New York traded for Rodgers last year and reworked his contract, paying him $75 million in guaranteed money through the 2024 season. But Rodgers played only four plays last season before suffering a torn Achilles tendon that required season-ending surgery. And the Jets predictably struggled through a 7-10 campaign.

Expectations are sky-high once again for the Jets and Rodgers. Even at age 40, the four-time NFL MVP can still spin it. New York improved the offensive line and added weapons in receivers Mike Williams and Malachi Corley. And with one of the best defenses in the league, the Jets are expected to compete for a Super Bowl.

Rodgers is 81-10 in his career when his defense holds opponents to 20 points or fewer.

The Jets will find out quickly if they are ready for prime time, facing the 49ers on Monday Night Football in a homecoming for head coach Robert Saleh, who served as the defensive coordinator for San Francisco, and for California native Rodgers.

Should the Jets be worried about Aaron Rodgers'

Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

"Mr. Unlimited" will attempt to shovel dirt on two disappointing years with the Denver Broncos by starting anew with the Steelers. Blessed with a strong defense and a bullish running game led by Najee Harris, all Wilson must do is play point guard and distribute the ball to his playmakers, right?

But the preseason didn't go too well for Wilson. He was initially limited by a calf injury and when he played, he held onto the ball too long and took too many sacks. If Wilson plays like that during the regular season, head coach Mike Tomlin might have a quick hook, replacing Wilson with Justin Fields.

There was even some question regarding who will be Pittsburgh's starter. If it's Wilson as expected, he is still talented enough to guide the Steelers to the playoffs by protecting the football and playing to his potential.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans

After an unceremonious exit in a trade from the Buffalo Bills to Houston, Diggs finds himself in one of the best situations in football. Second-year pro C.J. Stroud is ascending into one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and the Texans have several playmakers on offense who can help move the chains.

All Diggs must do is play to the back of his football card. There's never been any question about his talent or his competitive nature. But when things aren't going well or he's not getting the ball as much as he would like, how will Diggs respond? And how will head coach DeMeco Ryans handle that response? That relationship will be the key to Diggs' success in Houston.

Deshaun Watson, Stefon Diggs among those under most pressure

Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

Entering the third year of a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, Watson has played a total of 12 games for the Browns. Last year, he finished with a 5-1 record but played just six games because of an injured shoulder. Joe Flacco replaced Watson at quarterback and led the Browns to the playoffs.

With one of the best defenses in the league, the Bowns are built to win now and need to see a big-time return on their investment from Watson.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The Eastern Washington product is fully healthy and looked like his old self during joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys, quickly getting in and out of breaks and making things happen after the catch. Now, Kupp needs to show that he can stay healthy for the first time in three seasons and produce during the marathon of an NFL season.

After the success Puka Nacua had during his rookie season, Kupp will not be the focal point of the offense for the first time in a while. If Kupp faces single coverage most of the time this season against the opposing defenses' second-best cover guy, he's going to make plays.

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

The 28-year-old University of Washington product is under some pressure as he heads into the final season of a four-year, $59 million contract that will pay him $14.6 million in 2024.

Baker had asked for a trade last offseason but received a pay raise from the Cardinals instead. Now, after playing a career-low 12 games last season and not having a takeaway or a pass breakup for the first time in his NFL career, the six-time Pro Bowl safety needs to show that he has more good football left in him.

"We've got to understand it's about winning games," Baker told FOX Sports. "That's what people really care about. If you're not winning games, you won't get that national attention. First and foremost, we've got to start winning."

"Contract-wise, for me personally, I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table."

Still, Baker said he must do a better job of finding the action and, when the opportunities present themselves, making a play. He said he bought a JUGS machine and caught 250 balls a day during the offseason. And he usually catches an extra 50 balls after every practice.

Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

After a year serving as the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco and being coached by one of the best in the business in Kyle Shanahan, Darnold has a chance to restart his career as a starter with the Vikings. At the beginning of camp, he was competing with rookie J.J. McCarthy for the starting job, but with the Michigan product suffering a season-ending knee injury, it's Darnold's job.

Darnold seems set up for success after struggling in stints with the Jets and the Carolina Panthers. He's got a quarterback guru for a head coach in Kevin O'Connell, two talented receivers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and playmakers at tight end in T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The TCU product struggled through an uneven rookie season for Los Angeles, finishing with just 38 catches for 431 yards. The Chargers didn't seem to use him in ways that best fit his skill set, including short routes like slants and bubble screens that give him chances to make plays after the catch.

This season, new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh seems fully committed to getting the most out of Johnston, who's numbers should spike.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal, Jones is coming off ACL knee surgery. Instead of drafting a quarterback in the first round, the Giants committed to building around the North Carolina product by drafting dynamic receiver Malik Nabors in the first round and improving the offensive line.

Now, it's up to Jones to play up to the level of his contract and lead a New York offense that averaged just 15.6 points a game last season.

Will Daniel Jones lose his starting job to Drew Lock?

Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens

A Pro Bowler in 2019, Stanley took a pay cut to stay with Baltimore and is set to make $7.5 million in 2024, the final year of his contract. Stanley missed four games last season due to a knee injury, allowed five sacks and was called for a career-high 11 penalties.

Now healthy, Stanley will protect the blindside of reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson with the hopes of turning a productive year into a lucrative contract after the season.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

