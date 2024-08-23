National Football League How C.J. Stroud’s Texans are using a ‘tough-nosed’ culture to fuel their rise Published Aug. 23, 2024 10:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

HOUSTON — At the Pro Bowl in February, NFL stars approached Will Anderson Jr. in droves, expressing interest in the Texans as a potential home. They watched Houston's stunning rise from afar — from league bottom-dweller to AFC contender in just a year — and wanted in. They wanted Anderson to pass word of their interest to coach DeMeco Ryans.

But Anderson cautioned them: The Texans aren't for everyone.

"It's a different type of DNA you have to have to play here, man," the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year said in April. "It's a different type of character you have to have. You just got to love football, man. I think the front office and coach do a really good job of choosing the guys they want to be here that can help change the culture and help keep uplifting the culture and being a positive impact — not only in the building, but in the locker room as well."

Anderson's more veteran teammates have echoed that sentiment.

It offers one reason as to why the Texans could be more than a one-hit wonder.

They enter 2024 as the NFL's most-hyped team, one touted as a Super Bowl contender. After a surprising 2023 season — during which they won the AFC South for the first time in four years and got within a game of the AFC title game — the Texans aggressively built up their roster around star C.J. Stroud, who's on the shortlist of the league's top quarterbacks after only one year. They traded for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. They also signed Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter, standout defensive lineman Denico Autry and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency.

But the Texans, starting with Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio, have seemingly made a conscious effort to not feed into the expectations. They've been singularly focused on this season.

That starts at practice, which several Texans players have described as difficult.

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil said that "not everybody can play in this system." He described the play style under Ryans as "tough-nosed football" and "if you're not built for that, don't come this way."

"It's a swarming mentality on our entire team," Ryans explained after Thursday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. "It's hard here, starting with the conditions [the heat and humidity] in which we work in. It's not the same anywhere else, right? We work in different conditions. It's a little tougher. Guys have to be able to handle that. The biggest thing is not complaining about that. We're going to work hard. We're going to be physical. We're going to play fast. We're going to practice fast. If you're about that, you can probably make it here."

Asked what makes Houston's culture unique, safety Jalen Pitre pointed to the "brutal honesty."

"A lot of people lie to themselves," Pitre said. "It can make you feel good. But around here, that's very hard to do. The truth is pushed here. … It's all about understanding that it's not personal. We all have a job to do. We all understand that it does get a little brutal at times, but at the end of the day, it's all about the betterment of the team.

"Like, is what you're doing helping the team or is what you're doing making the team worse?" he continued. "I think it's that simple, and it's no playing around with that. We don't do that here."

How shocking is the Texans’ fast rebuild?

Anderson describes himself as self-aware. On the football field, he never wants anybody to call him out for his play. It's why he takes pride in playing with effort.

But during one offseason practice, he jumped offsides and got mad at himself.

That's when Al-Shaair quickly chimed in.

"Stop f---ing crying!" the linebacker exclaimed.

Anderson respected his new teammate for speaking out.

"As a man and as a player, we all need that, you know what I'm saying?" Anderson said in June. "I looked at him different, but I really look at him totally different now. That's the type of mentality that we have to have if we're going to go far in this league and if we're going to win a lot of games, somebody that's not scared to get on people when they do the wrong things. So it was a challenge for us and I accepted it."

That's the only standard the Texans accept.

"I've only been on this team, but from the other guys who've been on other teams, we don't practice like how everybody else practices. We practice hard," Stroud said. "And that's how I love it. That's how I did it in college and that's what I'm used to. I think that's what gives us our edge. Not everybody wants to be that.

"To have guys buy into that is pretty dope," Stroud continued. "Coach DeMeco has been at the front of that. It's up to me and the rest of the leaders to be right behind him and leading the way as well. I think it's not meant for everybody, but the guys who are here, they're meant to be here."

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

