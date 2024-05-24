National Football League Raiders give Maxx Crosby a $7.2 million raise over the next 2 seasons Updated May. 24, 2024 10:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders are rewarding star pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a $6 million raise this season and another $1.2 million next year, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract details had not been announced.

Three years remain on Crosby's contract. He signed a four-year extension in March 2022 worth about $95 million. He was scheduled to approximately $19.38 million this year and $21.92 in 2025, according to Spotrac.

Crosby has become one of the NFL's top pass rushers with 52 sacks over the past five seasons, the fifth most in the league during that period. That total includes 27 during the past two years, three behind Myles Garrett's league-high 30 over that span.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

