National Football League NFL Week 13 live updates: Packers-Bears, Titans-Eagles, Jags-Lions, more 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups — and we've got you covered from start to finish with all the action around the league.

The slate of early games includes Aaron Rodgers and the Packers traveling to face the Bears, the Titans taking on the league-leading Eagles, and Deshaun Watson's return from suspension as the Browns face his former team, the Texans.

In the later games, the Dolphins bring their high-powered offense to face the swarming defense of the 49ers, and the Bengals face the Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch.

The night game features the Colts against the Cowboys.

Here are the top plays!

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Try to catch him

Bears quarterback Justin Fields can run, and the second-year player ran through the entire Packers defense to give his team a 10-0 lead.

Bears capitalize

Green Bay turned it over on downs, and Chicago made them pay. Fields hooked up with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on a 56-yard completion before David Montgomery ran in a 7-yard score.

However, the Bears missed the extra point. They led 16-3.

Budding star

Green Bay chose to go for it on fourth-and-4 despite being in field goal range, and it paid off. Rodgers hit wide receiver Christian Watson for a 14-yard touchdown, trimming Chicago's lead before halftime.

Watson has seven touchdowns in Green Bay's past four games.

Stay tuned for updates!

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Birds start strong

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the game.

Titans answer

Tennessee evened the score when quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit Treylon Burks for a 25-yard touchdown.

What Brown could have done for you

Wide receiver A.J. Brown burned his former team on a 41-yard touchdown, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Commanders up early

The Commanders turned a fumble recovery into a field goal, then found the end zone on their next possession. On third down, quarterback Taylor Heinicke evaded a sack and got the ball to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who eluded a tackle and ran into the end zone.

Washington led 10-0.

Giants back in it

New York put a field goal on the board, then scored its first touchdown on its next possession. It was a drive that started with quarterback Daniel Jones hitting Darius Slayton on a 55-yard pass and ended with Saquon Barkley running in a 13-yard score.

The game was tied at 10.

Stay tuned for updates!

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Ground and pound

Jacksonville fumbled on the second play of the game, and Detroit made them pay. Running back Jamaal Williams punched in a goal-line score, giving the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Lions are roaring

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reeled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff, giving Detroit a two-score lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson injured

The Ravens quarterback left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and is questionable to return. Tyler Huntley entered the game.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

First NFL TD

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hit tight end Connor Heyward for his first NFL touchdown. It was a 17-yard score that gave Pittsburgh a 13-3 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

Vikings TD

Dalvin Cook ran in a 4-yard score to give the Vikings a 10-3 lead.

Vikings extend lead

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hit wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a 38-yard deep ball. Four plays later, Alexander Mattison ran in a 14-yard score, giving Minnesota a 17-3 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

A pick is a pick

On the first play of the game, quarterback Kyle Allen appeared to hook up with tight end Teagan Quitoriano, but the latter bobbled the ball after hitting the ground and safety John Johnson III corralled it.

Welcome back, Mr. Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson's former team intercepted him in the end zone, as safety Jalen Pitre ended Cleveland's drive.

Special teams score

Down 5-0 and looking for a spark, Donovan Peoples-Jones ran back a Houston punt 76 yards for a touchdown, giving Cleveland its first lead of the game.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more