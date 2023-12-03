National Football League NFL Week 13 live updates: Dolphins-Commanders, Lions-Saints, more Updated Dec. 3, 2023 3:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a stacked 11-game slate, and we've got you covered with all the biggest plays, best catches and jaw-dropping drives from around the league.

Here are the top moments!

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders

Off he goes

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got separation and Tua Tagovailoa hit him in stride for a 78-yard touchdown.

Pick-six!

Sam Howell's pass went directly to Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who ran the interception back 32 yards for a touchdown.

You won't believe who caught it …

Howell snuck in a goal-line score for Washington, but Miami immediately answered, as Tagovailoa hooked up with Hill for a 60-yard touchdown. Raheem Mostert then ran in a goal-line touchdown on the Dolphins' next drive, giving them a 31-7 lead.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Here comes Derrick …

On the fourth play of the game, Titans running back Derrick Henry thundered through the Colts defense for a 22-yard touchdown.

Piercing them

On the third play of the ensuing possession, Colts QB Gardner Minshew hit wide receiver Alec Pierce in the back of the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown.

Helicopter

Titans QB Will Levis leaped for a first down in dramatic fashion.

Doing his thing

Henry ran in his second touchdown early in the second quarter for the Titans.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Put up the triangle!

Late in the first quarter, the Jets tackled Falcons RB Bijan Robinson in the end zone for a safety.

Falcons take advantage

Six plays after recovering a Jets fumble, the Falcons took the lead when QB Desmond Ridder hit tight end MyCole Pruitt in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett hurt

Pittsburgh's quarterback left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was questionable to return. Mitchell Trubisky came in at quarterback.

Flying in the rain

QB Kyler Murray hit TE Trey McBride for a 5-yard touchdown shortly before halftime, giving the Cardinals a 10-3 lead.

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints

Rippin' it up

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ripped through the Saints defense for a 36-yard gain, putting the ball on the 2-yard line. On the very next play, David Montgomery ran in a score for Detroit.

Lions capitalize

Lions defensive back Brian Branch intercepted Derek Carr on the Saints' first play from scrimmage, as shown below. Three plays after the pick, Jared Goff hit TE Sam LaPorta for a 13-yard Lions touchdown.

Amon-Rampage

Three plays after forcing another New Orleans punt, Detroit stretched its lead to three scores when Goff hit WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who ran through the defense for a 25-yard touchdown.

Life!

The Saints got on the board in the second quarter when Carr hit TE Jimmy Graham for a 6-yard touchdown.

What a grab!

WR Chris Olave reeled in a tremendous, 33-yard catch near the goal line for the Saints. One play later, Alvin Kamara ran in a 2-yard touchdown. The Saints trailed 24-14.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Denver Broncos at Houston Texas

Power football

RB Dameon Pierce smacked in a 3-yard touchdown on the ground, giving the Texans a 10-0 lead.

Tank Dell injured

The Houston wide receiver was carted off with an ankle injury suffered on the aforementioned touchdown run by Pierce. He was later ruled out.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET)

