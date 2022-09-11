National Football League NFL Week 1: Cowboys lose to Brady and Bucs, plus other surprising finishes 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured five games decided by three points or fewer, two games that were sent to overtime and one that ended in a tie.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Dallas Cowboys 3

Sack!

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons brought down Tom Brady in the red zone, as the Buccaneers struggled to find a rhythm early in this one.

TB12 TD

Brady tossed the 625th touchdown of his NFL career to Mike Evans, as the Bucs extended their lead, 19-3.

Trouble in Dallas

The Cowboys weren't able to get anything going Sunday, and things only got worse when QB Dak Prescott exited the game and headed to the locker room to get X-rays on this right throwing hand.

New Orleans Saints 27, Atlanta Falcons 26

Welcome to ATL!

Newly minted Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota scored his first touchdown as a Falcon on a two-yard run, putting the home team up 23-10 in the third quarter.

Star power

In the end, the Saints came back and defeated the Falcons, thanks to QB Jameis Winston's 47-yard game-winning drive, which ended in a go-ahead field goal. Winston finished with 269 yards passing and two TDs.

Jameis Winston leads a game-winning 47-yard drive The New Orleans Saints came back and defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26, on the road after Jameis Winston led the offense on a 47-yard game-winning drive.

Chicago Bears 19, San Francisco 49ers 10

Quick six

Deebo Samuel barreled into the end zone on a six-yard touchdown run, giving San Francisco the early lead.

Chicago takes over

Unfortunately for the Niners, they weren't able to hold onto the lead for long. The Bears took over when Equanimeous St. Brown reeled in an 18-yard TD pass from Justin Fields, capping off a 10-play, 83-yard drive.

Philadelphia Eagles 38, Detroit Lions 35

Methodical march

The Lions scored first, thanks to a 1-yard run by Jamaal Williams to cap off a 9-play, 75-yard drive.

Pick-six for Philly!

Both teams went back and forth, but things tilted Philadelphia's way when James Bradberry picked off Jared Goff and returned it 27 yards to the house.

Washington Commanders 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 22

Dynamic duo

Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson scored his first NFL touchdown on a short pass from QB Carson Wentz.

Jags arrive

James Robinson rushed 11 yards for a Jacksonville score, good for the fourth-quarter edge.

Minnesota Vikings 23, Green Bay Packers 7

Double trouble

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a 36-yard touchdown, good for his second of the day. Minnesota went on to dominate from start to finish.

New York Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20

No fear

After a back-and-forth battle, New York took a fourth-quarter lead over Tennessee on a successful two-point conversion, as QB Daniel Jones got the ball to star running back Saquon Barkley.

Miami Dolphins 20, New England Patriots 7

Dropping dimes

Jaylen Waddle reeled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from QB Tua Tagovailoa, putting Miami up 17 points in the first half. The Dolphins went on to seal the win with ease.

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20 (OT)

Picked!

Pittsburgh got on the board early when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Victory!

After a marathon of overtime and a collection of missed game-winning field goals, Pittsburgh finally sealed the deal with a 53-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 20 (OT)

Heating up in H-Town

O.J. Howard got his first NFL touchdown reception on a 16-yard dart from Texans QB Davis Mills.

Tie game!

Colts QB Matt Ryan connected with Michael Pittman Jr. on a 15-yard pass, tying the game with 1:54 remaining. After a hard-fought overtime period, things ended tied at 20 points a piece.

Cleveland Browns 26, Carolina Panthers 24

Rocky start

Browns safety Grant Delpit intercepted a deep ball thrown by former Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland earns win

Browns rookie kicker Cade York sealed the win on a 58-yard field goal with just eight seconds left to play.

Baltimore Ravens 24, New York Jets 10

Making plays

Ravens wideout Devin Duvernay's dazzling 25-yard touchdown gave Baltimore an early boost against the Jets.

Kansas City Chiefs 44, Arizona Cardinals 21

Taking control

Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Jody Fortson to extend the Chiefs' lead, 30-7.

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Las Vegas Raiders 19

Narrowing the gap

Derek Carr had sparks flying with Davante Adams for the former Packer's first touchdown as a Raider.

Answering the call

Justin Herbert found tight end Gerald Everett for an 18-yard score, putting the Chargers up 24-10.

