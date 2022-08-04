National Football League NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?

It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04.

So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?

Here's everything you need to know about the odds of winning the NFC East and a pick from our NFL expert (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Odds for the NFC East squads on FOX Bet (with 2021 regular-season record in parentheses)*

WIN NFC EAST

Cowboys (12-5): +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Eagles (9-8): +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Commanders (7-10): +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Giants (4-13): +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

WIN NFC

Cowboys: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Eagles: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Commanders: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Giants: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

WIN SUPER BOWL

Cowboys: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Eagles: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Commanders: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Giants: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

* = odds as of 8/3/2022

There has not been a repeat division champion since the Eagles did it over 15-plus years ago. This is the longest active drought among divisions in the NFL and the longest in league history.

How long has it really been? Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was 3-years-old in 2001 when Philadelphia started its run of four straight NFC East titles.

Since 2004, Dallas has won the East six times, once more than the Eagles. The Giants have won it four times in that span, one more than the Commanders.

The NFC East has been the most successful division since the 1970 NFL merger. With 21 NFC championships and 13 Super Bowl victories, the NFC East has the highest marks of any division.

With such a competitive division, only three teams have swept the NFC East rivals in a season — the Cowboys in 1998 and 2021 and the Eagles in 2004.

Why Dak Prescott's Cowboys are in trouble this season | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Dak Prescott may be in trouble heading into the season. The Dallas Cowboys not only lost Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson but will also be without James Washington for 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot. Michael Gallup is also starting the season on the PUP list. Emmanuel Acho explains why America's Team is in trouble.

FOX Sports NFL writer Eric Williams says the recent topsy-turvy nature of the NFC East makes sense.

"The lack of a dominant team in the NFC East mirrors the division’s inconsistent play at the most important position on the field — quarterback," Williams said. "The last team to win the division in back-to-back years was the Eagles, led by a quarterback who received some Hall of Fame consideration in Donovan McNabb.

"Fast-forward to this season, and Dak Prescott is the best quarterback in the division — one of the reasons the Cowboys won the NFC East last season. Dominant football teams need productive, consistent play from the quarterback position, and that’s been lacking in the NFC East."

Williams' instincts say the Cowboys end the drought and repeat as the beast in the East.

"With the Cowboys returning Prescott and a pretty good defense led by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, look for Dallas to break that streak this season, winning the NFC East for the second year in a row," Williams said.

PICK: Cowboys (+120 at FOX BET) to win NFC East (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Some NFC East betting nuggets courtesy of FOX Sports Research:

– Team that has paid off nicely for bettors? Washington, which won the division three times with preseason odds of +1000 or higher — 2020 (+2200), 2015 (+3500), 2012 (+1000).

– The only NFC East teams that have not reached the Super Bowl since 1996 are the Cowboys and Commanders.

– Do you like to bet team win totals? The average number of regular-season wins for the NFC East champion since 2001 is 10.9.

