National Football League Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who's on rise, who tumbled out after Week 4? Updated Oct. 3, 2024 9:41 a.m. ET

Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season is upon us, but before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons kick off on Thursday night, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to reveal his current power rankings.

As Brady himself put it, this NFL season has been one where you truly have no idea what will happen from week to week, but the dust is starting to settle.

An undefeated squad coached by one of Brady's former teammates has vaulted into the top two, while another team Brady knows well enters his top 5 after a dominant performance in front of Brady himself.

Tom Brady's Week 4 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering Week 5!

Week 4 result: Defeated Philadelphia Eagles, 33-16

Brady's thoughts: "I'm not just saying it because I was back there on Sunday. The Bucs looked good. They bounced back. They had a tough game against the Broncos the week before. But Baker [Mayfield] is doing exactly what you need him to do in this offense — feed Mike [Evans], feed Chris [Godwin] that ball. The two of them combined for 14 catches in the win against the Eagles.

"The team's also looking great on defense. They had six sacks on [Jalen] Hurts. I still love watching Vita [Vea] in the middle of that D-line do his thing. That's a big boy. He can wreck any play at any time."

Star defensive tackle Vita Vea and the Bucs defense kept the pressure on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense all game long last Sunday. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Week 4 result: Defeated Seattle Seahawks, 42-29

Brady's thoughts: "Re-entering my top five after the last couple weeks, the Lions looked great on Monday night. They played a really tough Seahawks team. [Jared] Goff was a perfect 18 of 18. This team's so well-balanced. They've got a lot of weapons. [Amon-Ra] St. Brown, [Jameson] Williams, [Sam] LaPorta, but they've also got [David] Montgomery and [Jahmyr] Gibbs in the backfield, which makes it so tough for defenses to focus on any one player.

"The biggest key, in my opinion, on offense is being comfortable and having trust in your playcaller. They have that in Ben Johnson's third year of calling plays. Him not leaving for a head coaching gig was one of the great Lions wins of the offseason."

Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and caught another in the Lions' win over the Seahawks. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Week 4 result: Defeated Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20

Brady's thoughts: "A huge, bounce-back win against the Jags last weekend. Nico Collins had a career-best game, 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. He and C.J. [Stroud] are just awesome together. That's what a quarterback-receiver duo is all about. Nico's on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard season.

"No one's doubting this offense with all the weapons they've got, but their defense, they've stepped up huge to make them a more complete team. They're top five in sacks, top five in passing defense. They're off to a great start. This week's a fun one, but a tough one, with the Bills coming to town. Their defense is going to have their hands full. Josh [Allen's] playing as good as ever. It's going to be a great test in this point of the season to see where they're at. If they can pull of the W, it'll be a huge statement to show the rest of the league that they're going to have to deal with the Texans all year."

Nico Collins recorded a career-high 12 receptions in the Texans' win over the Jaguars. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Week 4 result: Defeated Green Bay Packers, 31-29

Brady's thoughts: "They went into Green Bay and beat the Packers with Jordan Love to stay undefeated. This team, four games in, they're looking confident, balanced. Sam Darnold's keeping Justin Jefferson involved. He had six catches on eight targets. The defense, they looked so solid until the fourth quarter, when they allowed 22 points. But Coach Flo [Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores], he's got them doing everything this week to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"They'll head to London this week to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. [Head coach Kevin O'Connell] and his staff have got to be very happy with how things have gone this far. But I know Kevin, and he's not going to let them lose their focus. They're going to come in with great concentration, and they're going to be ready to go in London."

Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson have formed one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the league to start the year. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Week 4 result: Defeated Los Angeles Chargers, 17-10

Brady's thoughts: "There's no surprise. Patrick [Mahomes], Travis [Kelce], they got it going on Sunday. They're 4-0. They'd be the first to tell you they haven't played their best ball yet, but they've got experience at key positions. They know what to do. They're going to grind them out, and they're going to keep winning as they continue to find the best version of themselves.

"The big question for K.C. this week, though, is how they're going to replace Rashee Rice. What a brutal injury last Sunday. It's going to be tough, he's a great player. They've got two big games coming up. They've got the Saints this week, they get a bye [week], and then they're going to the Bay Area to face the 49ers on FOX. I'll be there, too. And I know [49ers head coach] Kyle [Shanahan], he's going to have everyone ready to go as he's had that game circled since the schedule came out."

Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception in each of the first four games of the season, but the Chiefs are 4-0. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

