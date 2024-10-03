National Football League Davante Adams next team odds: Jets clear favorite to land Raiders star WR Published Oct. 3, 2024 9:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams' next route appears to be out of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders star receiver has reportedly asked for a trade, with the team already exploring the market to see what it can get in return for Adams.

Not long after the news broke of Adams' trade request, several teams emerged as reported candidates to land Adams, with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills among the group of franchises that reportedly have interest in the receiver.

Odds on where Adams will land next have popped up, too.

The Jets became the betting favorite to land Adams when the odds opened at DraftKings Sportsbook, at -110.

So, where will Adams play next?

Here are the odds for Adams' next team as of Oct. 3, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

DAVANTE ADAMS NEXT TEAM ODDS:

New York Jets: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

New Orleans Saints: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Washington Commanders: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kansas City Chiefs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Buffalo Bills: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

The Jets are the betting favorite to land Adams, which isn't much of a surprise.

Of course, New York has the quarterback that Adams used to catch passes from when he was with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers.

The duo formed one of the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the NFL in their final few seasons together with the Packers. During the eight seasons he played with Rodgers, Adams made five Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020.

On the flip side, Rodgers won the MVP in each of the last two seasons he played with Adams.

It appears Adams wants to land in New York, too. The Jets are one of the teams on Adams' trade wishlist, ESPN reported. In fact, many teams around the league believe that New York will land Adams, according to The Athletic.

The Jets have made an offer for Adams, FOX Sports' Craig Carton reported on Wednesday .

Craig Carton: New York Jets have made an offer for Davante Adams

Adams also has an interest in joining the Saints, according to multiple reports. Saints quarterback Dereck Carr was not only teammates with Adams for a season with the Raiders, but the two also played together at Fresno State.

In his lone NFL season with Carr, Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

New Orleans currently has the second-best odds to land at Adams at +275.

