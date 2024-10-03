National Football League Davante Adams trade rumors: Jets preferred, WR open to other teams; Chiefs, Bills lurking Updated Oct. 3, 2024 5:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is Davante Adams reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets inevitable?

Adams, who requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, informed the Raiders that the Jets are his preferred trade destination, NFL Network reported on Thursday morning. That said, the report also noted that Adams hasn't demanded a trade to New York and mentioned the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers as potential trade suitors.

Davante Adams: Will the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys or New Orleans Saints make a trade?

The Athletic and Sports Illustrated have reported that there's an expectation Adams will be dealt to the Jets, with the former outlet reporting that the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs could get involved if Las Vegas eats some of the remaining money on Adams' five-year, $140 million deal ($65.7 million guaranteed); Adams is in the third season of that deal.

However, it is reportedly unlikely that the Raiders would trade Adams within the AFC West, which probably eliminates the suddenly receiver-needy Chiefs (as well as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers) as possible destinations for the 31-year-old star.

Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 1,100-plus receiving yards in five of the past six seasons and 10-plus receiving touchdowns in six seasons. He missed the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury, which is expected to sideline him for one or two more weeks, according to The Athletic.

In the three games that Adams has appeared in this season, he has totaled 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown. Adams, 31, is in his third season with the Raiders, who haven't made the playoffs since his arrival in 2022.

Las Vegas traded a first- and second-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers to acquire and then sign Adams to a $140 million pact in March 2022, a move which reunited the superstar receiver with his former quarterback at Fresno State, Derek Carr. However, Carr was released after the 2022 season by head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, who were fired midway through the 2023 season. Adams initially recommitted to the Raiders after the team's turnaround in the second half of last season after Antonio Pierce was named interim head coach.

Carr is now the starting quarterback of the Saints, which likely explains why New Orleans is also high on Adams' list of preferred destinations.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Adams was teammates with Rodgers on the Packers from 2014-21, with the quarterback winning NFL MVP honors in each of their last two seasons together. The two publicly remain close friends. Rodgers told a reporter at a golf event in Lake Tahoe last summer that he still "loves" Adams and "can't wait to play with him — again."

