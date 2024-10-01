National Football League Raiders reportedly exploring trading star WR Davante Adams Updated Oct. 1, 2024 1:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams' time with the Las Vegas Raiders might be nearing an end.

The Raiders have begun exploring the possibility of trading the star wide receiver, reaching out to teams to see how interested they are in acquiring Adams, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Tuesday.

There had been rumors surrounding Adams possibly being traded for nearly a year. He wasn't shy in expressing his displeasure with the organization during the 2023 season, but the Raiders reportedly weren't willing to engage ahead in any trade talks at the time. Adams re-committed to the organization after the team fired head coach Josh McDaniels and replaced him with Antonio Pierce on an interim basis in the middle of the 2023 season.

However, the trade rumors surrounding Adams sparked back up again over the offseason and in recent days. Pierce, who became the Raiders' full-time head coach after last season ended, liked an Instagram post on Monday that stated Adams had played his final snap with the Raiders.

Adams wasn't sure what to make of Pierce's social media action when asked about it on FanDuel TV on Tuesday, but he wanted to make it clear that he isn't looking to start any drama.

"I haven't heard from [Pierce]. I haven't talked to him," Adams said. "I don't really know exactly what that was about. … It's one of those situations where I just keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may. There's been no communication with anybody from the team since that became a thing, but it's kind of just like the weekly, ‘What's up with Tae?' thing. It's always some sort of drama. But, at the end of the day, 1-7 doesn't create any of it.

"So, people can say what they want, but I'm just chilling and trying to be the model for not stirring the pot and just locking in and doing what I got to do."

Adams added that he would like to hear from Pierce. He also gave an ominous response when asked if he's played his final down with the Raiders.

"All I can control is this talk that we're having right here," Adams said. "Then, after we're done with this, all I can control is the next thing that I'm on to."

Adams didn't play in the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury, which is viewed to be a week-to-week injury, ESPN previously reported. The 31-year-old has had a modest start to the season, recording 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown through three games. The Raiders are 2-2 this season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Aaron Rodgers sparked trade rumors involving Adams when he said he was looking forward to playing with his former Green Bay Packers teammate again someday while at a golf event in July. Adams' agents vehemently denied that their client was looking to leave Las Vegas, though, calling the rumors "baseless, unfounded speculation" in a statement.

Adams joined the Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. After the Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams, the Raiders acquired the six-time Pro Bowler in a deal where they gave up a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a part of the deal, Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal with $65.67 million guaranteed. While Adams is under contract through the end of the 2026 season, the contract has a potential out for the 2025 season, meaning he'll likely seek a new deal this coming spring.

