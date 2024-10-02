National Football League Cowboys, Jets, Steelers among teams reportedly interested in acquiring Davante Adams Published Oct. 2, 2024 1:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Early potential suitors are lining up in the Davante Adams sweepstakes, but the star receiver has a wish list, too.

The Las Vegas Raiders star receiver has the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints on his list of preferred destinations after he reportedly requested a trade, ESPN reported Wednesday. Adams has an obvious connection with each team as they have the two most prominent quarterbacks he's played with in his career, dating back to his college days at Fresno State.

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been shy in sharing his desire to play with Adams again. In July, the Jets quarterback said he was looking forward to reuniting with Adams on the gridiron sometime in the future.

The Jets have made an offer for Adams, FOX Sports' Craig Carton reported Wednesday.

There are sure to be several teams interested in the former All-Pro, and the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly among them, per The Athletic. The Pittsburgh Steelers also have "preliminary interest" in Adams, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported.

Like the Jets and Saints, the Cowboys and Steelers each have a clear top wide receiver, but have some uncertainty beyond that at the position. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, Dallas only has one other wide receiver with over 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards through the first four games. In Pittsburgh, George Pickens is the only wide receiver with at least 10 receptions so far this season.

Of course, Rodgers and Adams formed one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL for a handful of seasons when they were together with the Green Bay Packers. Adams made five Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020 during the eight seasons he played with Rodgers. On the flip side, Rodgers won the MVP in each of the last two seasons he played with Adams.

As for the Saints, Adams played with their quarterback, Derek Carr, in college and for a season with the Raiders. In his lone NFL season with Carr, Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

Both the Jets and Saints have a clear No. 1 receiver, but have some questions about their talent at the position beyond that. New York only has two wide receivers with more than 150 receiving yards as Garrett Wilson has gotten off to a quiet start. In New Orleans, Rashid Shaheed has emerged as a clear No. 2 to Chris Olave, but no other wide receiver on the team has more than four catches.

While some of the obvious candidates to land Adams are among the early list of suitors, one of the commonly speculated teams to land him appears to be an unlikely destination. The Kansas City Chiefs aren't a likely option to land Adams, ESPN reported. Kansas City might have lost top wide receiver Rashee Rice for the season in Week 4, as there are reported fears he tore his ACL. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is also expected to be out for the regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in August, leaving the two-time defending champs with some concern at wide receiver.

