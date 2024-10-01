National Football League Davante Adams landing spots: 6 teams who should trade for Raiders star wideout Updated Oct. 1, 2024 7:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams has been a Raider for far too long.

Finally, Las Vegas is looking to find him a new home, per multiple reports .

Adams signed with the Raiders in 2022 for five years and $140 million following a trade from the Green Bay Packers. There was one good year with Derek Carr. But it hasn't been pretty since under coaches Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce and their rotation of struggling quarterbacks. The issues have escalated over the last year, with Adams' frustrations appearing on Netflix's "Receiver" docuseries. This year, he seems checked out — waiting for the inevitable trade.

Of course, his market isn't as straightforward as it was when he joined the Raiders. He's 31 years old. He's set to earn $16.89 million in base salary in 2024, which is what he'd be due from whatever team might trade for him. And his mercurial behavior in Vegas has likely made him unappealing to some receiver-needy teams. Take the Buffalo Bills, for example. They might not have interest in replacing Stefon Diggs, a headache, with Adams, a potential migraine. And then a team like the New England Patriots might want Adams, but he almost definitely doesn't want them. He can't be interested in going from Gardner Minshew, a headache, to Jacoby Brissett, a migraine.

Then there are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. They might be tied as the most wide-receiver-needy contenders. But they're in the same division as the Raiders. That makes a trade highly unlikely. There is also no word yet on Rashee Rice's knee injury. Initially, the team feared an ACL injury, but they've yet to make an announcement about his status. My sense is that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach won't panic and give up a major draft asset for Adams, likely a one-year rental.

It's a tough market for Adams — made tougher by the history of star receivers changing teams after their 30s. Look at Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins. They weren't sensational with their second team nor their third.

So that's the teams who probably won't work. Let's look at who will work. Here are the six teams.

New York Jets

If it weren't for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets wouldn't make sense. They already have receivers Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard and rookie Malachi Corley. It's not like they're exactly desperate for an upgrade.

But of course, Rodgers changes the equation. Because of him, they're the front-runner — and by a long margin.

Adams was asked Tuesday if he misses playing with Rodgers.

"How could you not? You know, how could you not?" Adams said with a smile when speaking with Kay Adams on the " Up and Adams Show. "

Rodgers has spoken openly about how much he liked playing with Adams in Green Bay, including when Rodgers led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2020 and Adams finished in the top three in receiving yards in 2021. Rodgers also made an appearance on the "Up and Adams Show" during training camp when he talked about playing with Adams.

"I love Davante. I'd love to play with Davante again. It might be in the 2028 Olympics," Rodgers said. "I want him to have great success. I love him. We keep in contact. … Davante's over there. If things in some alternate universe came to fruition — whatever."

There's so much smoke around these two wanting to play together.

Could former Packers teammates Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers reunite in New York? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers lost out on the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes. So we know they feel like they don't have enough help at receiver. That's also pretty clear when watching their passing offense, which is largely predicated upon the quick game. Adams could open just about everything up for them. George Pickens and Pat Friermuth would have more room to roam. Calvin Austin isn't really a WR2 — but would settle nicely as a WR3.

But I'm not sure it's a no-brainer — because Adams isn't Aiyuk.

Also, what does Adams think of Justin Fields?

Personally, I think the Steelers QB is playing great. But I wonder if Adams would be interested in playing with a young quarterback who might not be a sure thing over the long term. So that's the first issue. The second is that Ayiuk and Adams are in different phases of their career. Aiyuk is just entering his prime. Adams might have already exited his. Aiyuk was about to sign a massive extension, but that would allow Pittsburgh to structure it to their salary cap needs. Adams' deal is unflexible and sizable: $16.89 million this year. (The deal also includes $35.6 million in 2025 and $35.6 million in 2026, but none of that money is guaranteed. Teams can walk away after 2024 if Adams doesn't want to take a new deal that includes a pay cut.)

The Steelers can totally make this work, and perhaps for a third-round pick, they could reap the benefits. Their battle with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North is just getting started.

Baltimore Ravens

Speaking of the Ravens!

At the end of last year, Zay Flowers looked like he was about to ascend into a WR1 role, but that hasn't happened this year. Instead, he has been fine — third in receiving yards behind Isaiah Likely and Justice Hill.

There's absolutely no doubt that Adams would instantly become the team's top pass-catcher.

The question is whether Adams might end up being a misfit in Lamar's offense. But Adams' reputation as a route technician means that, in theory, he'd fit anywhere. So maybe Lamar and Adams can help get the most out of each other. Maybe they can even take down Patrick Mahomes.

Green Bay Packers

I guess the devil you know is better than the devil you don't.

While there was some scuttlebutt about how the Jets could not trade Haason Reddick back to the Eagles, the Raiders could trade Adams back to the Packers, given that two years have passed since the initial trade. And it's actually kind of perfect for Green Bay, which has just enough cap flexibility to get him back on their roster.

Jordan Love has done a nice job elevating his younger cast of receivers, but none of them have come up into a WR1 role. So that's where Adams would come in handy. And there's a fair amount of urgency for the Packers to get better right now because they're last in the NFC North.

Weirdly, I like this for everyone involved. It's just a question of whether the Packers are willing to reengage with Adams — even for just a year.

Might Davante Adams welcome a trade back to Green Bay? (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has suddenly ignited the Commanders' chances at making a playoff run. They're not the odds-on favorites to win the division, but at 3-1, they have a healthy head start. Adding Adams would be a strong effort to avoid blowing their early lead on the division.

The Commanders traded away Jahan Dotson, which created space atop their depth chart. They have yet to really find a reliable second pass-catcher outside of Terry McLaurin. Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey have made chunk plays — but we all know Adams would likely do a whole lot more for this offense. I think — similar to Fields — it would be interesting to see if Adams likes the idea of playing with Daniels, still fairly unproven as a rookie. But if he did, Adams could quickly tap into a pipeline of targets in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones has dealt with criticism for his comment about going "all-in" on the 2024 season.

Well, here's his chance to deliver upon his promise.

The Cowboys have enough cap space to fit Adams. They could probably use a running back and an off-ball linebacker to help with their issues on the ground. But let's not overthink this — a receiver like Adams won't hurt. He and CeeDee Lamb would instantly be one of the most difficult tandems to defend in the NFL. They'd be enemy No. 1 (and 2) for every defensive coordinator around the NFL.

This would be a bit like buying a boat when you need a car. But if you can afford a boat… why not buy a boat, right?

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

