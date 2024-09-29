National Football League Chiefs WR Rashee Rice leaves field on cart after collision with Patrick Mahomes Updated Sep. 29, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City receiver Rashee Rice left the field on a cart with a knee injury Sunday after a bizarre play in which he was hit by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while both players were pursuing Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton during an interception return.

Rice was declared out for the rest of the game after the first quarter ended with the Chiefs trailing 10-0.

At halftime, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid didn't have much information about the severity of Rice's injury, but he told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, "it's not good."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes overthrew Travis Kelce at midfield on the Chiefs' second drive, and Fulton returned his interception 29 yards with 6:06 to play. Rice caught Fulton from behind at the Chiefs 20 and punched the ball loose for a fumble — but Mahomes hit Rice's legs while the star quarterback ducked down to attempt a tackle on Fulton.

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey recovered the fumble, but video review revealed Rice had been out of bounds when he forced the fumble, allowing the Chargers to retain possession.

Both of Rice's knees took an impact in his collision with Mahomes, and the receiver's right knee appeared to hyperextend.

Rice is the defending Super Bowl champions' leading receiver with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns, ranking third in the NFL in receptions entering Week 4. No other Chiefs receiver has more than nine catches this season.

Rice is awaiting trial on several charges after he allegedly caused a high-speed crash involving multiple cars last March on a freeway in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share