National Football League Brandon Aiyuk, Travis Kelce among 5 stars who desperately need to get on track Published Oct. 4, 2024 9:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It is not how you start but how you finish in the National Football League. Despite the quick assessments made at the quarter-mark of the season, the best coaches and scouts exhibit extreme patience in waiting for some of their blue-chip players to play at a high level.

As a former NFL player and scout, I have learned that coaches need around four games to figure out how to best utilize their talent each year. With that in mind, I thought this was the perfect time to survey the landscape to see which players have the potential to bounce back from a disappointing start and close the season with a spectacular finish.

With their teams counting on them to perform like blue-chippers down the stretch, here are five players who need to rebound from sluggish starts:

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADVERTISEMENT

The former No. 1 overall pick has become a polarizing figure in the NFL scouting community after signing a five-year, $275 million blockbuster deal that pays him like an elite quarterback. Though Lawrence was hailed as a "generational talent" before arriving in Jacksonville, the fourth-year pro has failed to play like a blue-chip player during a nine-game losing streak as a starter. Since inking his mega deal this summer, Lawrence has struggled to find his rhythm as a playmaker, completing just 53.9% of his passes for 739 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. With a 78.9 passer rating and an egregious number of misfires on film, the Jaguars' QB1 has shouldered plenty of blame for the team's disappointing start.

While some of the criticism is warranted, Lawrence can get the Jaguars back on track by executing a simplistic game plan (one of the quarterback's favorite concepts) to help the young quarterback regain his rhythm as a passer. As Doug Pederson and Press Taylor build a plan littered with screens, quicks, shallow crossers and deep shots, the Jaguars starting quarterback must rediscover his confidence and swagger to help this offense max out its collection of offensive talent.

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for only 4 touchdowns through four games this season. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers' co-WR1 became a bit of a "drama king" during a contentious contract negotiation that resulted in a four-year, $120 million deal for the fifth-year pro this offseason. Although Aiyuk eventually got what he wanted in securing the blockbuster contract, he has continued to sulk and pout after scribbling his name on a pact that made him one of the highest-paid players at the position.

Bad body language and attitude have negatively impacted his play as one of the 49ers' go-to guys. Through four games, Aiyuk has just 13 receptions for 167 yards without a score. He has already matched his 2023 season total with a pair of drops while failing to display the big-play ability that helped him earn second-team All-Pro honors.

With Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel outplaying the disgruntled playmaker, the 49ers need the fifth-year pro to reset, refocus and re-emerge as a dominant pass catcher to help the defending NFC champs make another deep postseason run.

Brandon Aiyuk has yet to haul in a TD this season for the 49ers. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

The future gold jacket wearer might be the franchise leader in receptions (922) and receiving yards (11,486), but the 12th-year pro has stumbled out of the gate in 2024. Kelce has 15 catches for 158 yards without a score through four games, displaying a lack of separation, making it challenging for Patrick Mahomes to feed his No. 1 option in the passing game.

Though he picked up his game against the Los Angeles Chargers last week with a seven-catch, 89-yard effort that showcased his sticky hands and "box-out" skills, the four-time All-Pro must maintain a high level of play with Rashee Rice sidelined for the foreseeable future with a knee injury. With Andy Reid's creating play design masterpieces with Kelce given the freedom to freelance on crucial downs, the Chiefs' pass-catching specialist could carry the offense as No. 15's top target.

Travis Kelce has been far from his dominant self in 2024. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bryce Huff, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles

The big-money free agent has not given the Eagles the expected return on the three-year, $51 million investment in the explosive pass rusher. Huff has been shut out as a sack artist without registering a pressure or quarterback hit through the quarter-mark. Considering he finished 2023 with 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits as a part-time player with the Jets, the disappointing start has observers questioning Huff's potential as a designated playmaker on the edges.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will continue experimenting with his personnel groupings and tactics to see if he can help the fifth-year pro get into a groove as a pass-rushing specialist. As the Eagles look for a spark to ignite an underwhelming defense, Huff's performance and production over the second half of the season could be instrumental to the unit's success.

Bryce Huff has yet to register a sack this season for the Eagles. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears

The fifth-year pro was expected to add some sizzle to the Bears offense as a runner-receiver with the potential to score from anywhere on the field. Swift's speed and explosion as a playmaker should make him Caleb Williams' favorite weapon in an offense with the potential to light up scoreboards around the league.

Although the fireworks have not happened for the Bears' offense with Swift leading the charge, the 5-foot-9, 215-pound speedster has shown enticing potential as a part-time player. He leads the team with 161 rush yards and a pair of big plays (two 20-plus yard runs), adding 13 catches and 118 receiving yards out of the backfield.

As Williams, the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 draft, gets more comfortable distributing the ball to a versatile collection of playmakers, Swift's speed and big-play ability as an all-around specialist could repeatedly prompt Williams to target his top running back down the stretch.

The Bears are hoping for more big plays from free-agent signee D'Andre Swift. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share