National Football League As Tom Brady returns home, idol Joe Montana reveals traits that made him great Published Oct. 3, 2024 4:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Before Tom Brady arrived on the NFL scene, Hall of Famer Joe Montana was widely considered the greatest player in the game for leading the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl titles.

This week, Brady returns to his home state of California, where he grew up a 49ers fan idolizing Montana, to call the Cardinals-Niners game. And Joe Cool talked to FOX Sports about what made Brady so successful during a 23-year career that included seven Super Bowl victories.

The former San Francisco quarterback said what was most impressive about Brady was his ability to quickly deliver the ball on time and on target.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a decision-making process," Montana said. "He made quick decisions, and he would dump the ball down underneath, too. He had a couple of guys on the smaller side that would go down there and do that dirty work. When you look at someone like [Julian] Edelman, hey I'd give him the ball every chance I got, too. Yet he'd still throw the ball down the field when he had the opportunity.

"That's the biggest thing I think for him was that decision-making process. The faster you can make that decision, the more success you have. And obviously he had a great career."

Tom Brady grew up a fan of Joe Montana and the 49ers during his childhood in San Mateo, California. (Photo courtesy of Maureen Brady)

Montana's top receiver was the best to ever play the game in Jerry Rice. Asked who he would like to throw to among today's receivers, Montana pointed to big targets like DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown.

"Justin Jefferson would probably fit in that category," Montana said. "You look at Metcalf — there's some big receivers out there. Jerry and John [Taylor] weren't small, but you're talking about guys that are 6-4, 6-5 now.

"I go back and watch Dan Marino throwing. [Mark] Duper and [Mark] Clayton weren't very big. I can't imagine Dan throwing to guys [the] size [of today's receivers], and the things he could have accomplished. He was great anyway, and he had guys who would go get the ball for him that were great receivers. But the size sometimes just makes a great difference. I think that's the biggest key: Finding people with size you trust, and you know when you throw it to them, they're going to win that jump ball."

Montana, 68, says he attends a game at Levi's Stadium each season to watch his former team in person, but otherwise, he enjoys watching from the comfort of his couch. He said he'll get his first opportunity to watch Brady the broadcaster this weekend, as Montana said he intends to watch Sunday's 49ers game at home.

Does Montana, who spent some time as a broadcaster in the mid-1990s, have any advice for Brady in his new gig?

"I'm not sure why he took this job," Montana said with a laugh. "He's probably working harder on the weekends now than when he played."

Editor's note: Montana was made available by Pfizer, which recommends that people vulnerable to issues like pneumococcal pneumonia get vaccinated during the flu season. Find out more information at VaxAssist.com.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share