National Football League 2024 NFL Week 5 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Oct. 4, 2024 9:59 a.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 5, and I've got my eyes on a handful of games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

We went .500 in Week 4. Let's try to build on that.

Last Week: 1-1 (Season: 9-5)

(All times ET)

Sunday, Oct. 6

Colts @ Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

The Jags are the lone 0-4 team in the league but very easily could be 2-2 or 3-1. The defense has its holes, but are the Colts — which might not have Anthony Richardson or Jonathan Taylor this week — the team which can exploit those woes? At some point the Jags losing streak has to end and if it doesn’t end this week, there’s a chance Doug Pederson will not need his passport next week. Bad matchup, too, for a bad Indy secondary against the Jags wide receivers.

PICK: Jaguars (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

Ravens @ Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

The Bengals defense isn't very good, but I think the Ravens D might have some holes as well. About the only thing certain in the NFL is that you aren’t going to get the same team week in and week out. The Ravens looked fantastic on Sunday night blowing out the Bills, and while it seems counterintuitive, it's probably the right time to fade Baltimore here against an offense that can put up points.

PICK: Bengals (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

Cardinals @ 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

No Christian McCaffrey for the Niners, but Brock Purdy has been terrific and should have his other offensive weapons this week. Arizona was completely shredded by Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense last week, and its task isn't any easier this week. As professionals, of course, the Cards will be motivated to improve on that performance, but the matchup isn't a good one. The Niners have a short week with a trip to Seattle on Thursday, so maybe they give up some points late if they are up big, which is why I prefer the team total instead of laying seven.

PICK: 49ers team total Over 27.5 points scored

Cowboys @ Steelers (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

The Cowboys might stink. That was far from an impressive performance last week against the Giants. There’s no burst from anyone in the run game, there’s no WR threat outside CeeDee Lamb, and both DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons will be missing from a defense that can't stop the run. That sounds like a problem for a Dallas D that will see a healthy dose of Najee Harris and some Justin Fields scrambles. T.J. Watt could have a field day against rookie Tyler Guyton as well.

PICK: Steelers (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

