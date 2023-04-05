National Football League Los Angeles Rams focus on defense, special teams in seven-round mock draft Published Apr. 5, 2023 4:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Are the Los Angeles Rams in the quarterback market for the 2023 draft?

Head coach Sean McVay didn't rule out the possibility when talking to reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix last week.

"You have to be open-minded," McVay said. "Obviously, Matthew [Stafford] is the only quarterback we have on the roster right now. So in some form or fashion, we have to address that, whether that's in the draft or free agency. And so those are things that we're definitely monitoring."

Baker Mayfield signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while John Wolford and Bryce Perkins remain available in free agency, so there's a possibility one of those two could return. The 35-year-old Stafford has three years remaining on his contract but missed the final eight games of 2022 with a bruised spinal cord.

So it's likely the Rams will take a swing at a developmental QB prospect at some point in this year's draft. Because Los Angeles has lost veterans such as Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, the Rams will also be looking for young, athletic prospects at several other positions to help fill the void.

"There's definitely been an intent to engineer a healthier, more sustainable cap situation," Rams GM Les Snead said in Phoenix last week. "So that when we do get to a moment where we think, ‘OK, let's press the gas again,' you have capability to do it. So this year is quiet intentionally, in terms of making a trade and things like that."

That said, let's look at the Rams' seven-round mock draft.

Round 2, Pick 36: Will McDonald IV, OLB, Iowa State

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound McDonald was very productive in college, totaling 34 career sacks for the Cyclones. He would provide the Rams with a skilled pass rusher to replace last year's leading sack guy, Leonard Floyd, who was released. McDonald is quick off the ball and has a plethora of pass-rush moves in his toolbox, including former NFL star Dwight Freeney's patented spin move.

With All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald returning, McDonald would give the Rams a young, athletic edge rusher to help create pass-rush packages in obvious passing situations. McDonald grew up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, where J.J. and T.J. Watt grew up.

Round 3, Pick 69: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

A track star for the Aggies, the speedster offers another much-needed playmaker on offense for the Rams. Achane finished with 2,930 scrimmage yards and 26 total touchdowns in three seasons at Texas A&M. He ran a 4.32 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Achane would pair nicely as a perimeter running threat to Cam Akers' bruising running style.

Round 3, Pick 77: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

The tall, rangy corner is a converted receiver who does a good job taking the ball away. Brents earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season, leading the Wildcats with four interceptions.

He also totaled 45 combined tackles and four pass breakups. With Ramsey moving on, at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Brents could match up with bigger NFC West receivers such as DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel.

Round 5, Pick 167: Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama

An All-SEC player for the Crimson Tide, To'oTo'o is a technician who would help L.A. in the run game and on special teams. The Rams could use help at the second level of their defense with Bobby Wagner returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

Round 5, Pick 171: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

Quick off the ball with heavy hands, Young has versatility and would be a good project for Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson to mold into a rotational contributor up front. Young totaled 37 combined tackles — including three for a loss — and one sack last season.

Round 5, Pick 177: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Durham had pretty good production for the Boilermakers his final year in college, finishing with a career-high 56 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games. Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins are in the final year of their contracts, so the Rams need reinforcements in the tight end room.

Round 6, Pick 182: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

A four-year starter for the Cougars, Tune completed 64% of his passes for 11,994 yards, with 104 touchdown passes and 41 interceptions. Tune ran a 4.64 40 and posted a 37.5-inch vertical jump at the combine, so he's a good athlete.

Round 6, Pick 189: Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

Joseph totaled 10 career interceptions in four seasons with the Fighting Irish. He has a chance to develop into an interchangeable safety and special teams player at the next level.

Round 6, Pick 191: Christopher Dunn, K, North Carolina State

The Lou Groza Award winner, given to the nation's top kicker, Dunn made 28 of 29 field goals in 2022, including 2-of-2 from beyond 50 yards and all 30 extra points. The Rams need to replace all three specialists, with kicker Matt Gay signing with the Colts in free agency, punter Riley Dixon joining the Denver Broncos and long snapper Matthew Orzech headed to the Green Bay Packers.

Round 7, Pick 223: Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA

The big-bodied receiver (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) was productive for the Bruins last season, finishing with 57 catches for 817 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Bobo ran a 4.65 40 at his pro day, so speed could be a concern at the next level.

Round 7, Pick 251: Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

Known for his directional punting and hang time, Robbins averaged 43 yards a punt during his career at Michigan and finished 2022 without a punt in the end zone, downing 16 inside the 20-yard line. Robbins is a solid holder and can also handle kickoff duties.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

