Joel Klatt's 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Titans trade No. 1 pick, but to who?

Football season has officially come to a close, but draft season is just beginning.

The 2025 NFL Draft is just over two months away. So, I want to drop what I essentially view as my foundational mock draft.

So, let's get into it!

I don't think Sanders is going to want to play in Tennessee and I don't believe that any other player should be taken No. 1. Sanders is the best quarterback and the Titans can either not take him at No. 1 or they can get some more draft capital instead. They can potentially fall back to a pick where they can get Cam Ward, too.

So, I'm trading the No. 1 pick in my mock draft, with the Giants moving up. The Giants have a great relationship with Sanders and they've vetted him out several times. I think the interest between the player and team is reciprocal there, too.

If you really evaluate Sanders as a quarterback and you take the name out of it, I think he's a clear No. 1 quarterback. He has a beautiful combination of the ability to be a prototypical passer from the pocket and he's also got the ability to be an artist. That combination doesn't come around a lot. His ability to create outside of the pocket and extend plays is Fran Tarkenton-esque. If he has time, Sanders can be surgical in the pocket. He's got a chance to be much better in the NFL than he was in college.

Cleveland could also go quarterback here, but this team needs to replace Myles Garrett. I haven't released a big board yet, but Carter would be atop of my big board of prospects in the 2025 class, so the Browns take him to replace Garrett.

Carter is a really great disruptive player on the edge, and he has only played that position for a brief moment. He was an off-the-ball linebacker to start his Penn State career and really didn't become a full-time edge rusher until this season. He went out there and led the country in tackles for loss. I think he could have a similar impact as Micah Parsons at the next level. He's twitchy and can sink back into coverage as well, so he can do it all.

After the Titans flip picks with the Giants, they still wind up with a quarterback.

To me, this is a no-brainer for the Titans. I really like Ward. He's a talented player and elevated Miami this past season. If Carter was still on the board, I could see Tennessee thinking a bit longer about this selection as it was bottom-five in sacks last season. But the Titans really need to get their quarterback situation right.

Additionally, I think there's quite a drop-off after Sanders and Ward in terms of quarterback prospects. So, waiting until later to pick one is risky.

It's pretty clear that Drake Maye is the future of the franchise. Now, they've got to get better at protecting him, no matter how tempting it is to select Travis Hunter here considering their needs at wide receiver and cornerback.

But what we saw in the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl was that you better be able to protect your quarterback. If you're giving the keys to the castle to Maye, you've got to take Campbell. Not the sexiest pick, but he's a really solid player.

The Jaguars are going to be really glad if the top four picks shake out this way. They were last in passing defense and takeaways last year, recording just nine takeaways.

With the best ball-hawking corner in the country right there, the Jaguars snag Hunter. If you can also pair Hunter with Brian Thomas Jr. offensively, that would be a pretty strong wide receiver combo as well.

I do think Hunter will play on both sides in the NFL. In fact, I don't think it'll be that hard for him to do that. He played 120 snaps per game and was dominant enough to win the Heisman. He won't have to play every offensive snap in the NFL as I think he projects to be more of a slot receiver at the next level.

So, Hunter can be a No. 1 corner while being a WR3 for a team. I think he can potentially be the best corner in the NFL someday.

It's possible that the Raiders will move up for a quarterback, but if coaches have success a certain way, they typically try to go back to that blueprint.

Pete Carroll had his best years in Seattle building around its defense. I think Johnson is the type of player that Carroll would love to have. His size reminds me of Richard Sherman and he can play zone. He's a shutdown corner who has great ball skills, can play man coverage and is a great tackler in the run game.

The Jets would also seemingly like to get a quarterback, but I don't think they have the capital to get up there.

So, Aaron Glenn will get the opportunity to draft the second-most disruptive defensive player in this draft. Graham's tape is unreal. He's a block destructor who's quick, stops the run and can really do it all. Adding Graham would really help that Jets defense.

I think this is where some teams might start to consider moving down. However, it'll be tough to find some trade partners because of the relative lack of elite talent in this draft compared to recent years.

The Panthers need some help defensively after ranking as the worst scoring defense in the league and finishing bottom-five in sacks last season. Walker is a do-it-all linebacker, showing the ability to play inside and make tackles or play on the outside and get to the quarterback.

The Saints have needs in a lot of areas. New head coach Kellen Moore certainly knows the importance of pass rushing after his Eagles team got to the quarterback in the Super Bowl, doing so with a few Georgia products.

Lo and behold, Williams is sitting right there on the board for the Saints. Williams' measurables are actually nearly identical to Josh Sweat's. When Williams was healthy, he showed he could be dominant, recording four sacks in Georgia's two wins over Texas.

The Bears need help in a lot of different areas, but Chicago brought in Ben Johnson for one reason: get the best out of Caleb Williams.

I think you do that through the offensive line. Williams was sacked 68 times last season, the third-most in NFL history. Booker plays on the interior. However, the Bears just need offensive linemen who can play well.

The 49ers have some free agents in their secondary this offseason and I think the Thorpe Award winner is the best player on the board here. Barron is a strong fit here, allowing the 49ers to get younger defensively as well. I really like Barron's game, too.

Defense and run game are very big areas of need for the Cowboys. With Dak Prescott coming back from hamstring surgery, he'll need some help out of the backfield. Jerry Jones has shown he's not afraid to draft a running back with a high draft pick, either.

Jeanty is the best running back available. He's an unreal runner. He's physical, fast and has home run ability. While Jeanty wasn't used as a receiver a lot in 2024, he's shown the ability to be a productive pass-catcher in the past. Boise State sacrificed that so Jeanty could chase the all-time rushing yards record.

The Dolphins have a lot of free agents defensively, so I'm giving them a versatile defender. This would be a smart spot for Campbell to land. He moved around at Alabama, but played some more on the outside this past season. He led the Tide in tackles and he's just a good football player. The Dolphins would do well drafting him.

The Colts need to reinforce the offensive line to support Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. I think they can have a Ravens-like style of team where their quarterback and running back can hurt opponents on the ground. Adding talent to the offensive line would help the Colts be able to play that way. Membou, who played tackle at Missouri, can play guard at the next level.

The Falcons need pass rushing help. They had the second-fewest sacks in the league this past season. Before the season, some wondered if Pearce could be the No. 1 or 2 pick in the draft. He didn't have the season to be in consideration for one of the top two picks, but I still really like him, and he's one of the top players on my big board at this point in the draft. He's got top-five pick potential.

The Cardinals could also use pass rushing help. Stewart might not have had the production some thought he would have as a five-star recruit, but I think he'll test well in the draft process. He has an NFL frame and he performed well at the Senior Bowl. I think teams will be really fascinated by him.

I struggled with leaving the two top tight ends on the board to this point in the draft. It feels like the Bengals will likely lose Tee Higgins in free agency and if you're going to win with a great quarterback, you've got to give them a target to own the middle of the field.

The passing game should still run through Ja'Marr Chase, but Warren can be Joe Burrow's Travis Kelce. Do I think Warren will fall this far? Probably not. But I want this to happen so badly and seeing Burrow play with a player as creative as Warren would be so fun to watch. That creativity could help the Bengals get over the hump.

The Seahawks allowed the fourth-most sacks in the league last year, so they need more offensive line talent. Picking offensive lineman isn't sexy, but Geno Smith would greatly appreciate it as he was pressured on over 40% of his dropbacks. As the Seahawks have to figure out what the future holds for left tackle Charles Cross soon, Banks is a good fit here. Banks is an excellent player and I think he's got positional versatility, potentially allowing him to play inside for a bridge year.

Chris Godwin suffered that nasty ankle injury this year and will become a free agent in March. Mike Evans is turning 32.

So, the Buccaneers could be in the market for a wide receiver. If they are, McMillan fits the mold of an Evans. He's tall, rangy and a solid No. 1 receiver. He can really go up and use his length down the field. I wouldn't worry too much about his drop in production this past season.

The Broncos need to improve in two areas: run game protection and developing threats in the passing game for Bo Nix. Loveland can help in both areas. He's been excellent as an in-line blocker and is an outstanding traditional route runner. He can line up as a single receiver on the outside, along the seam and flex out. He's got great hands and has an ability to run with the ball in his hands that few tight ends have.

Similar to McMillan, I wouldn't worry about Loveland's lack of production this past season. Michigan didn't have quality quarterback play as he also battled some injuries. I really think he could be a better blocking version of Jimmy Graham, who Sean Payton knew how to use well with the Saints.

I'll be honest, I have no idea where the Steelers should go. They could use help at many position groups. Who knows what they'll do at quarterback, but they need another wide receiver. Golden really made the most of his one year at Texas, making some huge plays in the CFP to help the Longhorns reach the semifinal.

Here's what's fascinating: Jim Harbaugh has already seen three of his former Wolverines stars picked in this draft. I don't think he'll allow another Wolverine to get past him, especially when that guy is Grant. No one knows Grant better than Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. They might not need defensive help, but those guys told me that Grant might be the best of the Michigan players in the long haul. We know Minter and Harbaugh want to build a run wall defensively, and drafting Grant would help that.

Grant's upside is huge and I think he'll be a great pro.

After addressing the offensive line in the first round last year, the Packers continue to bolster their offensive line here. Green Bay can address a few different areas, but you better be able to protect your quarterback if you want to win at the highest level. I like Jordan Love, so protecting him is imperative.

A couple of Ducks right in a row here. Harmon led all interior defenders in QB pressures (55) this past season, recording 12 more than anyone else. Harmon's an interior, twitchy defensive lineman that can help a Vikings team that needs interior help.

The Texans need to help C.J. Stroud and one way to do that is by giving him a player he's already familiar with. Egbuka is one of my favorite players in this draft and he's actually great friends with Stroud. The duo were really productive at Ohio State and Egbuka will succeed in the NFL. He's a worker, a technician with his routes, good with the ball in his hands, fast and sturdy enough to play in the slot.

Also, can you name me the last Ohio State wide receiver that didn't pan out?

The Rams have a big need at left tackle. Starter Alaric Jackson and backup Joe Noteboom are free agents. Los Angeles doesn't have a second-round pick this year, so picking an offensive tackle in the first round might be imperative.

Simmons got hurt early on in 2024, but I loved what I saw out of him in the Oregon game in October. That injury is really the only reason why he might fall this far.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Ohio State IOL Donovan Jackson

The left side of the Ravens' offensive line (LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Patrick Mekari) has a pair of free agents. So, they need a guy who's versatile upfront.

Jackson showed that versatility after Simmons' injury this season. The All-American left guard played great at left tackle in the second half of the season en route to a national championship. I'm a big fan of Jackson. I can tell he's a smart player and has a high chance of succeeding in the NFL through the conversations I've had with him.

I wanted to give the Lions Jack Sawyer here to make four Buckeyes in a row. Sawyer really seems like a Dan Campbell guy, while he and Aidan Hutchinson could become like Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in "Step Brothers."

But I couldn't bring myself to do it. Don't let the small school bias get to you, though. Green played really well when I called his game against Ohio State this past season. "Prestige Worldwide" might not be coming to Detroit, but former Marshall coach Charles Huff said that Green would've started at Alabama when he was an assistant there, saying he reminds him of Will Anderson.

The Commanders need to address the defense, as we all saw in the NFC Championship Game. I think they should make a play for Myles Garrett. If they're able to land Garret without giving up this pick, I like Emmanwori here for Washington. I think he's the best run-stopping safety in the draft.

The Eagles laid out the blueprint for the Bills to take down the Chiefs. Nolan helps fill that blueprint of getting pressure up the middle. Nolan was once the top recruit in the country and was a really good player at Texas A&M before transferring to Ole Miss. I think the Bills are positioned to really beef up their defensive front in this draft.

We know the Chiefs aren't going anywhere, but they could use some help in the trenches. There aren't really any offensive linemen I like with this pick, though, and Chris Jones is the only defensive tackle who is under contract for next year. I really like Walker's game and I think he'd fit well with Jones.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has two big free-agent decisions to make with linebacker Zack Baun and edge rusher Josh Sweat. Both are in line for major paydays this offseason, so why not follow the blueprint that helped give your defense success this season?

Ezeiruaku was really productive in 2024 with 16.5 sacks and has already gotten off to a good start in the draft process at the Senior Bowl.

