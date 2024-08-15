National Football League Madden NFL 25 ratings: Highest rated players at each position Updated Aug. 15, 2024 2:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL season approaches with training camp in full swing for every team, Madden 25 will be released on Friday, August 16th.

There's always a ton of debate from both the players and fans on how accurate the ratings are, or in regards to who got the short end of the stick on certain attributes like speed and acceleration.

FOX Sports Research decided to break down the five highest rated players at each position in the game, along with some added context on how each player has performed throughout their career.

Let's take a look:

Quarterbacks:

At only 28 years old, he is one of five quarterbacks in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls as a starter, and has 15 playoff wins (third most in NFL history).

His three Super Bowl MVP awards are tied for the second-most ever, and he has also won the Associated Press MVP award twice.

With two MVP awards to his name at just 27 years old, Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in more than one season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has five postseason wins in four seasons with the Bengals, the same amount they had in their entire franchise history before his arrival.

Since his sophomore season in the NFL (2019), no player has thrown more touchdown passes (157) than him other than Mahomes (169). He is the only quarterback to have also rushed for 45 touchdowns in that span.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and a Second Team All-Pro choice last season, Prescott is less than 4,800 pass yards away from passing Tony Romo as the Cowboy's all-time leader in the category.

Half backs

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season, McCaffrey is a three-time First Team All-Pro selection who is one of just three players in NFL history to have recorded 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, doing so in 2019 (Marshall Faulk, Roger Craig).

Although he only played in two games last season due to a season-ending injury, Chubb has still rushed for 6,511 yards since entering the league in 2018- the second most of any player in that span.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: 94

One of eight players to rush for 2,000 yards in a season and the most recent one to do so (2020), "King Henry" needs just ten more rushing touchdowns to become the tenth player ever to eclipse 100 rushing scores.

Despite missing 25 games in six seasons, Barkley is still one of just 10 players to rush for over 5,200 yards since 2018 (his rookie season).

Since entering the league in 2017, only three players have rushed for more yards than Mixon (6,412)- Derrick Henry, Ezekiell Elliott, and Nick Chubb.

Full backs

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers: 88

Juszczyk is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and made his first All-Pro team last season.

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens: 81

Ricard is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to Second Team All-Pro last season.

Reggie Gilliam, Buffalo Bills: 78

Gilliam was undrafted in 2020 and has carved out a four-year career with the Bills, scoring two touchdowns in that span and serving as a key blocker in their run game.

Ingold is entering his sixth year in the league and coming off his first Pro Bowl season.

Ham made his first Pro Bowl in 2019 and earned a second selection last season.

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: 99

"Cheetah" has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons in the NFL, earned five First Team All-Pro selections, and is coming off a 1,799-yard season- the seventh highest total in a single season ever.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 98

No player in NFL history has recorded more receiving yards in their first fours reasons than Justin Jefferson has. Has has been a First or Second Team All-Pro three times, and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: 96

Last season, Lamb broke the Cowboys franchise record for receiving yards (1,749) and receptions (135). Additionally, he set the NFL record for most consecutive games with 10 catches and 150 receiving yards within a single season (three games).

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: 95

Only Hill and Lamb have more receiving yards than A.J. Brown over the last two seasons, as the two-time Second Team All-Pro selection has been dominant since joining the Eagles in 2022.

St. Brown was one of three players last year to record 10 touchdown catches along with at least 1,500 receiving yards (Hill, Lamb). In just three years in the league he's made two Pro Bowls and was selected as a First Team All-Pro choice last season.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 99

Kelce is on his way to become the greatest tight end ever, having been selected to nine Pro Bowls, seven combined First and Second Team All-Pro selections, and winning three Super Bowl titles. No tight end in NFL history has more postseason receiving yards (1,903) or receiving touchdowns (19) than him.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: 97

Considered one of the best all-around tight ends in the NFL for years now, Kittle has been selected to five Pro Bowls, two First Team All-Pros, two Second Team All-Pros, and is coming off his first 1,000 yard season since 2019.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: 94

Since entering the league in 2018, Andrews' 40 receiving touchdowns is the second-most of all tight ends, trailing only Kelce.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: 91

Despite only playing a full season once in five years in the NFL, Hockenson still ranks top five among all tight ends in receiving yards (3,547) and receiving touchdowns (23) since entering the league in 2019.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: 90

Njoku was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season, after coming off a career best 882 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

Left tackles

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers: 99

Williams has started 177 games since entering the league in 2010, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections, three First Team All-Pro selections, and a Second Team All-Pro selection. According to PFF, he's allowed just two sacks in the last three seasons.

Another veteran on the list, Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with five combined First and Second Team All-Pro selections. He was selected to the NFL's 2010 All-Decade team, and enters his first season with the Jets after spending 13 years with the Jets.

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: 94

At 30 years old, Tunsil has four Pro Bowl selections to his name and his started in all 108 games he's played in eight NFL seasons.

The youngest player among this group, Wirfs already has two All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowl nods, and a Super Bowl title at the ripe age of 25.

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins: 92

Entering his 12th season in the league, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has only allowed three sacks in 1,015 pass block snaps over the last three seasons.

Left guards

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs: 91

Thuney's resume is stacked, as the 31-year-old has already won four Super Bowl titles, earned three All-Pro selections, two Pro Bowl nods, and just seven sacks allowed in the last six seasons (4,053 pass block snaps over the last six seasons).

Nelson started off his career with three straight First Team All-Pro selections from 2018 to 2020, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in all six of his seasons in the league.

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys: 88

One of the youngest players on this list at any position, the 23-year-old Smith earned a Second Team All-Pro selection last season after giving up just one sack.

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns: 87

Bitonio is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro in 10 seasons with the Browns.

Jenkins is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, having not given up a sack in 544 pass block snaps last year. He's also a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Centers

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions: 93

Ragnow has given up just eight sacks in six seasons, with 3,268 pass blocking snaps to his name in that span. He's made the Pro Bowl three times and was a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2020 and 2023.

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs: 92

At 25 years old, Humphrey has already won two Super Bowls and earned two Pro Bowl selections in three seasons with the Chiefs.

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens: 88

After making the All-Rookie team in 2022, Linderbaum followed up his rookie season with a sophomore campaign highlighted by zero sacks allowed and a Pro Bowl selection.

McCoy made his first Pro Bowl last year as a fifth year player. In his first four seasons, he gave up just three sacks in 2,110 pass block snaps in that span.

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts: 84

Kelly is a four-time Pro Bowl selection was named to Second Team All-Pro in 2020. He gave up just one sack in 534 pass block snaps last season.

Right guards

Zach Martin, Dallas Cowboys: 97

Martin has arguably been the most dominant offensive lineman of the 2010s, having made the Pro Bowl in nine of ten seasons along with seven First Team All-Pro selections and two Second Team nods. He has just 13 sacks allowed in ten seasons with the Cowboys.

Lindstrom has earned back-to-back Second Team All-Pro selections along with two Pro Bowls.

Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs: 90

The two-time Super Bowl champion has recorded 2,232 pass block snaps in his career and allowed eight sacks in that span.

Cosmi allowed just one sack in 777 pass block snaps last season, and will enter his fourth year with the Commanders.

Meinerz has started in 39 of 45 career games played, allowing just eight sacks in 1,456 pass block snaps in that span.

Right tackles

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions: 96

In three seasons, Sewell has already made two Pro Bowls and was selected as a First Team All-Pro in 2023. Over the last two years, he's given up just three sacks in 1,337 pass block snaps.

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles: 95

Johnson is a four-time All-Pro selection as well as a five-time Prowler who did not give up a sack in 967 pass block snaps from 2021 to 2022.

Trent Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: 88

Brown has started in 93 of 100 games played in his career, playing 3,499 pass block snaps since entering the league in 2015.

Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints: 87

Ramczyk was a First Team All-Pro in 2019 and a Second Team selection in 2018 and 2020. Since entering the league in 2017, he's played 3,742 pass block snaps.

Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts: 85

Smith played in just 10 games last season, but did not allow a sack in 329 pass block snaps.

Right defensive ends

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys: 98

At just 25 years old, Parsons has already won Defensive Player of the Year (2021), earned two First Team All-Pro selections, a Second Team All-Pro nod, and named to the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons in the league. He is one of four players with 40 sacks since 2021.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns: 98

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has recorded six straight seasons with at least 10 sacks. Since entering the league in 2017, his 88.5 sacks in that span trails only T.J. Watt (96.5).

Entering his 14th NFL season in 2024, Heyward has been one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the game since his rookie season in 2011. He's earned three First Team All-Pro selections, a Second Team selection, and is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Brown made his first Pro Bowl last season, after breaking the NFL record for most total tackles by an interior defensive lineman with 103.

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals: 89

Hendrickson has made three straight Pro Bowls and is one of five players with 39 sacks since 2021.

Left defensive ends

Since entering the league in 2019, no player has more tackles for loss (88) than Crosby, with the 26-year-old also being one of two players in that span to have 50 sacks, 80 tackles for loss, and 200 pressures (T.J. Watt). He's a two-time Second Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers: 96

Bosa's career thus far has been one on track for the Hall of Fame. He was the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, and has been selected to four Pro Bowls along with a First Team All-Pro selection. He is one of three players since 2019 to have 50 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, and 200 pressures (T.J. Watt, Crosby).

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens: 92

Named to the Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro last season, Madubuike finished with 13 sacks last season- ninth most of all players.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys: 91

Entering his 11th season with the Cowboys in 2024, Lawrence is a four-time Pro Bowl selection with 58.5 sacks, 93 tackles for loss, and 272 pressures since entering the league in 2014.

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints: 87

Jordan has a whopping 117.5 sacks since entering the league in 2011, the 23rd-most in NFL history and second-most among all active players (Von Miller).

Defensive tackles

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: 97

The anchor of the Chiefs' defense, Jones is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time All Pro selection, and a five-time Pro Bowler. His 75.5 sacks since entering the league in 2016 is the second-most of any interior defensive lineman, trailing only Aaron Donald (91).

At just 26 years old, Lawrence II is coming off back-to-back Second Team All-Pro selections as well as consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets: 94

A two-time Pro Bowl selection and First Team All-Pro in 2022, the Jets signed Williams to a four-year extension worth $96 million last season.

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 90

One of the best run-stuffers in football, Vea has been a versatile defensive lineman since entering the league in 2018. He has 23.5 sacks to his name and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders: 89

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen has 39 sacks, 57 tackles for loss, and 153 pressures since entering the league in 2017.

Right outside linebackers

In April of this year, the Jaguars signed Hines-Allen to a five-year extension worth $150 million with $88 million guaranteed. His 17.5 sacks last season was tied for the second most in the league.

A four-time First Team All-Pro, a one-time Second Team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, and the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year- Mack is coming off the best season of his career. In 2023, he recorded a career-high 17 sacks at 32 years old.

Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers: 89

Highsmith is one of 13 players with over 21 sacks in the last two seasons, and also led the league in forced fumbles in 2022.

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers: 87

Greenlaw is entering his sixth year with the 49ers in 2024, and will look to record his third straight season with at least 120 total tackles.

Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills: 87

Since entering the league in 2017, Milano is one of three off-ball linebackers with 10 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 10 interceptions (Shaquille Leonard, Deion Jones).

Left outside linebackers

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers: 97

The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has been dominant since entering the league in 2017. Since his rookie season, he ranks first or second in sacks (96.5), tackles for loss (107), pressures (303), and forced fumbles (27). He's also a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a four-time First Team All-Pro, and a one-time Second Team All-Pro.

Matthew Judon, Atlanta Falcons: 88

Judon is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and is one of 11 layers with 66 sacks since 2016.

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers: 87

Bosa's 67 sacks since entering the league in 2016 are the 10th most of all players in that span. He's also a four-time Pro Bowl selection with 273 pressures since his rookie season, the latter being the sixth most of all players in that span.

Jadeveon Clowney, Carolina Panthers: 84

At 30 years old last season, the former first overall pick matched his career-high for sacks with 9.5. The three-time Pro Bowl selection enters his 11th season in 2024.

Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins: 84

His season was cut short due to injury last season, but Phillips has recorded 22 sacks in 42 games played over three seasons with the Dolphins.

Middle linebackers

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers: 97

A three-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Warner is the only player with 750 tackles, nine sacks, eight interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles since his rookie season (2018).

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens: 95

Smith is a four-time All-Pro selection with two of them being First Team selections over the last two seasons. Since his rookie season in 2018, he is the only player in that span to have 20 sacks and over 800 total tackles.

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints: 92

The five-time All-Pro selection is coming off back-to-back seasons with 6.5 sacks in each despite turning 35 years old in 2024.

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets: 90

Mosley is a five-time Second Team All-Pro selection and a five-time Pro Bowler since entering the league in 2014.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 90

Since his rookie season in 2012, no player has more solo tackles than David's 941 in that span. He is one of three players to have over 1,200 total tackles and 30 sacks since 2012 (Bobby Wagner, Davis).

Cornerbacks

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner:, New York Jets 97

Gardner has done pretty much all one could do in two seasons at cornerback. He's made First Team All-Pro twice, won Defensive Rookie of the Year, made two Pro Bowls, and allowed just two touchdowns in 2,163 coverage snaps. He turns 24 years old on August 31st.

Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins: 96

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection will enter his ninth NFL season in 2024, and just his second with the Dolphins. A three-time First Team All-Pro, Ramsey is the only cornerback to have 22 interceptions and 20 tackles for loss since his rookie season (2016).

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos: 95

A First Team All-Pro in 2022 as well as a two-time Pro Bowl selection, the 24-year-old is one of three players to record 35 passes defended, 150 solo tackles, and seven interceptions since his rookie season in 2021 (Charvarius Ward, Rasul Douglas).

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers: 93

Alexander is a two-time Second Team All-Pro selection as well as a two-time Pro Bowler. He's missed 24 games over the last three seasons, but still managed six interceptions in that span.

Sneed is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, and signed a four-year contract worth $76 million in the offseason this year for the Titans. Since his rookie season in 2020, he's one of just two cornerbacks to record 10 interceptions and four forced fumbles (Jalen Ramsey).

Free safeties

Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons: 97

A two-time Second Team All-Pro, Bates is the only player to have 20 interceptions and 400 solo tackles since his rookie season in 2018.

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 94

A First Team All-Pro selection this past season and a Pro Bowler in 2021, Winfield Jr. is the only player to record 15 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and 200 solo tackles since his rookie season in 2020.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers: 93

Fitzpatrick is a three-time First Team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowl selection, and led the NFL in interceptions in 2022.

Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints: 91

A three-time All-Pro selection as well as a three-time Pro Bowler, no player has more interceptions than Mathieu's 33 since his rookie season in 2013.

One of three players to have 28 interceptions since 2016, Byard's 32 total takeaways in that span are the fourth most of any player.

Strong safeties

Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers: 91

James is a two-time First Team All-Pro, a one-time Second Team All-Pro, and a three-time Pro Bowler. He is one of the most versatile defensive players in the NFL and his stat line shows it. Since entering the league in 2018, he's recorded 497 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 32 passes defended, eight interceptions, and five forced fumbles.

A three-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowler, Baker's 719 total tackles since entering the league in 2017 is the most of any defensive back. He's also record 12 takeaways, 7.5 sacks, and 34 passes defended.

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens: 89

After a strong rookie season in 2022, Hamilton came out with a bang for his sophomore season, earning First Team All-Pro honors as well as a Pro Bowl selection.

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers: 88

A First Team All-Pro selection in 2022, he'll look to rebound in 2024 after missing the second half of the season due to an injury last year. He still managed three interceptions in 10 games last year.

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings: 87

Entering his 13th season with the Vikings in 2024, the ageless wonder that is Smith is a three-time All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler. He matched his career-high in sacks last season with three.

Kickers

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens: 88

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and eight-time All-Pro, Tucker holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards.

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs: 83

A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, Butker set the record for longest made field goal in a Super Bowl at 57 yards against the 49ers this past season.

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles: 83

A Second Team All-Pro last season and a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Elliott is a perfect 16-for-16 on field goals in his playoff career.

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: 82

In his rookie season last year, Aubrey was a First Team All-Pro selection after converting 36 consecutive field goals before missing. He also made 10 field goals from 50+ yards without a miss.

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers: 81

Entering his 10th season in the NFL, Boswell holds the NFL record for most made field goals in a playoff game with six.

Punters

A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders: 85

Cole is a two-time First Team All-Pro selection and also has three Pro Bowls to his name.

Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons: 82

Pinion has only missed two regular season games since entering the league in 2015, and is coming off a career-high 47.0 yards per punt in 2023.

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys: 82

Anger is a two-time Second Team All-Pro selection and has also made two Pro Bowls; he lead the league in punt yards in 2013.

Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans: 82

Stonehouse was a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2022, also leading the league in punt yards that same season,

Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns: 81

Bojorquez has not missed a game since 2019 and boasts a 46.8 yards per punt average for his career.

Thomas Morstead, New York Jets: 81

Morstead won the Super Bowl with the Saints his rookie year (2009) and then went on to earn a Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in the 2012 season; he led the league in punt yards last season.

