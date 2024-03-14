National Football League Derrick Henry 'can't wait' to play for Ravens alongside Lamar Jackson Published Mar. 14, 2024 3:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Next season can't come soon enough for newly minted Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

After officially signing a two-year, $16-million deal with the Ravens on Thursday, the four-time Pro Bowler discussed how he is the perfect fit for Baltimore's offense.

"I love [Baltimore's] style of play, their culture and the physicality they play with as well," Henry said, per NFL Media. "I've been going against them for the last couple of years, and I'm excited to be in the building to meet everybody [and I] can't wait to be a part of the team."

Headlining the Ravens' acquisition of Henry is the fact that he will be playing alongside the league's most dynamic running quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who played a major role in helping Baltimore lead the NFL in rushing yards per game last season (156.5 yards per game).

"I'm excited to be able to play with Lamar, with how dynamic he is," Henry added. "In the past years, we always looked at what teams lead the league in rushing, and I always knew the Ravens were gonna be No. 1. I always wanted to pass them, but never could.

"So [I'm] definitely excited to be a part of that, [to be] an added piece to this offense, and help this team in any way possible with my ability and how I play."

Notably, Henry wore a purple suit during his first press conference as a Raven on Thursday. For Henry, the significance of his suit was greater than the resemblance of Baltimore's colors.

"This is actually the suit I wore to my grandma's funeral, who raised me," Henry explained to reporters. "She died in 2016. This is her favorite color. So whenever [Baltimore general manager] Eric [DeCosta] told me I was coming to do a presser, I was like, ‘I gotta wear this suit.'"

Prior to signing with Baltimore, Henry spent the entirety of his eight-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the league during that time. The 30-year-old was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 after recording career-highs in rushing yards (2,027) and touchdowns (27).

This past season, he rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry.

