National Football League
RB Derrick Henry reportedly agrees to two-year, $16 million deal with Ravens
National Football League

RB Derrick Henry reportedly agrees to two-year, $16 million deal with Ravens

Updated Mar. 12, 2024 12:56 p.m. ET

Running back Derrick Henry has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The deal has a maximum value of $20 million.

Henry spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. This past season, he ran for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry.

Henry, a four-time Pro Bowler, has led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns twice apiece, including a 2,027-yard 2020 campaign. He joins a Ravens team that was first in the NFL in rushing yards per game last season (156.5 per game).

Henry now headlines a running back room that includes Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill. The Ravens reportedly lost running back Gus Edwards to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore is coming off a 13-4 season that saw it reach the AFC Championship Game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saquon Barkley next team odds: Eagles, Texans could be landing spots for star RB

Saquon Barkley next team odds: Eagles, Texans could be landing spots for star RB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes