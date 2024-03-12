RB Derrick Henry reportedly agrees to two-year, $16 million deal with Ravens
Running back Derrick Henry has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The deal has a maximum value of $20 million.
Henry spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. This past season, he ran for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry.
Henry, a four-time Pro Bowler, has led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns twice apiece, including a 2,027-yard 2020 campaign. He joins a Ravens team that was first in the NFL in rushing yards per game last season (156.5 per game).
Henry now headlines a running back room that includes Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill. The Ravens reportedly lost running back Gus Edwards to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.
Baltimore is coming off a 13-4 season that saw it reach the AFC Championship Game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
