Cowboys' Micah Parsons on facing Eagles' offensive line: 'Iron sharpens iron'
Cowboys' Micah Parsons on facing Eagles' offensive line: 'Iron sharpens iron'

Published Nov. 2, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET

A renewal of one of football's fiercest rivalries and a battle between NFC playoff hopefuls is on deck in Week 9, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

It's also a major test for star Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons against Philadelphia's stalwart offensive line.

Anchored by veterans Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, the Eagles' offensive line has been a major source of Philadelphia's success over the past two seasons — particularly that of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Parsons knows this all too well, failing to record a sack and notching only one tackle for a loss in Dallas's two matchups against Philadelphia last season.

Still, Parsons remains confident heading into Sunday's tilt, pointing out that while the Eagles' powerful offensive linemen pose a challenge to him, he poses a challenge to them as well.

"I know they’re looking over like, ‘When Micah is here, what are we gonna do? When Micah is there, what are we gonna do?’" Parsons said, via The Athletic. "At the same time, they gotta scheme me, and I gotta prepare to go against them. 

"Iron sharpens iron. It’s gonna be a battle up front on Sunday."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who who recently said that any Cowboys-Eagles matchup "speaks for itself" while Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni downplayed the rivalry matchup to reporters, brought in Dallas legend Michael Irvin to speak to the team this week.

The "Undisputed" cohost shared an embrace with Parsons and receiver CeeDee Lamb, who now wears Irvin's old No. 88.

Irvin's cohost Skip Bayless is also confident in the Cowboys and Dak Prescott heading into Sunday's rivalry game.

"I believe our quarterback plays in a different comfort zone when he sees the green of the Philadelphia Eagles," Bayless said. "That's all I care about."

