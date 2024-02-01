National Football League Chargers WR Quentin Johnston: 'I'm due for breakout' under Jim Harbaugh Updated Feb. 1, 2024 3:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Quentin Johnston had an underwhelming rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but the wide receiver is bullish on his prospects with new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"I didn't really get a chance to show who I really was and what type of player I am, but I still got the world of confidence in myself," Johnston told ESPN on Wednesday. "And so, you know, going into this next season, I can't wait. I feel like I'm due for a breakout, so I'm very excited for that."

Appearing in all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, Johnston, selected out of TCU with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, totaled just 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He had more than two catches in just five games.

In his junior season at TCU (2022), Johnston had 60 receptions for 1,069 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He finished his three-year collegiate career averaging 19.0 yards per reception.

The Chargers are coming off an abysmal 5-12 season that saw quarterback Justin Herbert suffer a season-ending finger injury in Week 14. Head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired the ensuing week after a demoralizing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, which dropped the team to 5-9.

Last week, Los Angeles hired Harbaugh, who just won the 2024 College Football National Championship with Michigan and previously coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. Earlier this week, the Chargers hired former Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as general manager.

Coincidentally, Johnston's Horned Frogs beat Harbaugh's Wolverines in the semifinal round of the 2023 College Football Playoff to reach the National Championship Game.

Johnston is part of a Chargers wide receiver room that includes six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

