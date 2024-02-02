National Football League
Chargers' Keenan Allen: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'
Chargers' Keenan Allen: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Published Feb. 2, 2024 10:59 a.m. ET

Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a miserable 2023 season, but the wide receiver has no intentions of jumping ship.

"Yeah, absolutely, I don't see myself going anywhere," Allen said about his future to NFL Network on Thursday night.

The Chargers went 5-12 this season, missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Meanwhile, Allen is entering the final season of a four-year, $80.1 million contract.

Allen, 31, missed the last four games of the 2023 regular season due to a heel injury, but he put together a high-level campaign before going down. Across the 13 games that he appeared in, the receiver totaled a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. His 2023 campaign, as well as that of quarterback Justin Herbert (finger), each concluded after Week 14 due to injury.

Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, now has six 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons under his belt.

The Chargers recently hired former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach and former Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as their new general manager; head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were each fired after the Chargers' 63-21 Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Chargers.

Los Angeles will pick fifth in the 2024 NFL Draft but is over the cap. Running back Austin Ekeler, cornerback Michael Davis, linebacker Kenneth Murray and tight end Gerald Everett are among its impending free agents.

National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen
