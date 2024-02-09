National Football League Brock Purdy had 'a hell of a week' in practice, says 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Updated Feb. 9, 2024 1:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brock Purdy will make the biggest start of his career when he lines up under center for the San Francisco 49ers, who are facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII.

Good news for the Niners: Purdy is taking care of business in practice.

"He’s had a hell of a week," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday. "Brock’s pumped up."

Purdy totaled 4,280 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an NFL-best 113.0 passer rating, while completing 69.4% of his passes across 16 regular-season starts. He also ran for 144 yards and two scores. Furthermore, Purdy earned a Pro Bowl nod in what was just his first full season as an NFL starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In San Francisco's first two playoff games — wins at home over Detroit and Green Bay — Purdy totaled 519 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and an 87.7 passer rating, while completing 61.4% of his passes.

Does Brock Purdy need an "A" game to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII?

Shanahan's Niners are seeking retaliation for their 10-point, fourth-quarter blown lead against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco is a combined 64-51 in the regular season and 8-3 in the postseason (2017-present) under Shanahan. The Niners are also a combined 4-1 in the postseason with Purdy under center (he left the team's NFC Championship Game loss to Philadelphia last season on San Francisco's first possession due to an elbow injury).

The two franchises last met in the 2022 regular season in San Francisco, with Kansas City coming out on top, 44-23. Ironically, Purdy came into the game for the 49ers in the fourth quarter, throwing the first completion of his NFL career.

Only time will tell if history is going to repeat itself or not.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share