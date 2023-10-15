National Football League
49ers WR Deebo Samuel injures shoulder against Browns, ruled out at halftime
Published Oct. 15, 2023

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel injured his shoulder in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns and has been ruled out.

One of the NFL's most dynamic offensive players, the versatile Samuel got hurt in the first quarter. The 27-year-old spent several minutes in the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

The 49ers did not specify which shoulder Samuel hurt. He was initially called questionable before the team updated his status at halftime.

Before going out, Samuel, who was involved in a pregame skirmish between the teams, had two carries for 11 yards. He did not catch a pass.

Samuel came in with 20 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown. He also 84 yards rushing on 16 carries.

In 2021, Samuel had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six TDs. He added 365 yards rushing with eight TDs.

49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams briefly left with a right ankle injury but returned, while running back Christian McCaffrey also suffered an injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

