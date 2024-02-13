National Football League 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noncommittal on DC Steve Wilks' future Published Feb. 13, 2024 7:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After a team plays in the Super Bowl, there is generally a slew of shake-ups in its coaching staff.

And while this could pose trouble for the team itself, it usually isn't a negative happenstance for the individuals. Several teams who failed to reach the season's final game keep a keen eye on those who do, and often, they're waiting in the wings to poach successful coaches from other squads.

Take Philadelphia for example, who watched both its offensive coordinator (Shane Steichen) and defensive coordinator (Jonathan Gannon) be whisked away by other teams for head-coaching gigs after making the big game last season.

The San Francisco 49ers, though, may experience a different sort of offseason. When asked about the future of current defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan had this say:

"We’ll talk about a ton as week goes and offseason. What [I] want [the] team to be, our defense, our special teams. That’s a lot of conversations. Salary cap, personnel, draft. I haven’t watched the game yet, to tell you the truth."

The fact that Shanahan has yet to rewatch what is likely the most heartbreaking loss of his coaching career is no surprise. What is surprising, however, is his lack of certainty about Wilks.

Perhaps the sting of the game is just too much for him to think about the future right now. Shanahan followed up his initial comments with a more positive affirmation: "I haven't talked to anyone. I expect all our coaches to be back."

Wilks, who latched on with San Francisco this season after spending a portion of last year as Carolina's interim head coach, led the Niners to the third-best mark league-wide against the run. His troupe relinquished 89.7 yards per game on the ground, while finishing eighth in total defense (303.9 yards per game). The group was also third in scoring defense, allowing 17.5 points per game, and finished tied for first in interceptions with 22.

