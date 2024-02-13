National Football League
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noncommittal on DC Steve Wilks' future
National Football League

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noncommittal on DC Steve Wilks' future

Published Feb. 13, 2024 7:41 p.m. ET

After a team plays in the Super Bowl, there is generally a slew of shake-ups in its coaching staff. 

And while this could pose trouble for the team itself, it usually isn't a negative happenstance for the individuals. Several teams who failed to reach the season's final game keep a keen eye on those who do, and often, they're waiting in the wings to poach successful coaches from other squads.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Take Philadelphia for example, who watched both its offensive coordinator (Shane Steichen) and defensive coordinator (Jonathan Gannon) be whisked away by other teams for head-coaching gigs after making the big game last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The San Francisco 49ers, though, may experience a different sort of offseason. When asked about the future of current defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan had this say:

"We’ll talk about a ton as week goes and offseason. What [I] want [the] team to be, our defense, our special teams. That’s a lot of conversations. Salary cap, personnel, draft. I haven’t watched the game yet, to tell you the truth."

The fact that Shanahan has yet to rewatch what is likely the most heartbreaking loss of his coaching career is no surprise. What is surprising, however, is his lack of certainty about Wilks. 

Perhaps the sting of the game is just too much for him to think about the future right now. Shanahan followed up his initial comments with a more positive affirmation: "I haven't talked to anyone. I expect all our coaches to be back."

Wilks, who latched on with San Francisco this season after spending a portion of last year as Carolina's interim head coach, led the Niners to the third-best mark league-wide against the run. His troupe relinquished 89.7 yards per game on the ground, while finishing eighth in total defense (303.9 yards per game). The group was also third in scoring defense, allowing 17.5 points per game, and finished tied for first in interceptions with 22.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift party and sing together following Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift party and sing together following Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes