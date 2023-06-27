National Football League 49ers star Christian McCaffrey performs on stage at Zach Bryan concert Updated Jun. 27, 2023 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Zach Bryan is apparently a big sports guy.

Days after bringing New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on stage with him during a show — and letting loose a Philadelphia Eagles' "Go Birds" chant in his face — Bryan brought on another NFL star whose team his Eagles vanquished in the playoffs, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Bryan was a lot more friendly with McCaffrey, letting him sing along and even play the piano to some of the country star's hits.

The two then exchanged pleasantries on Twitter after the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it appears Bryan is not only a big fan of American football. Amid rumors of veteran Arsenal defender Rob Holding's possible transfer to Besiktas, Bryan — apparently a fan of one of the Premier League's biggest London clubs — tweeted in support of Holding.

Arsenal and the Eagles both finished as the runners-up in their respective leagues last season, with Arsenal coming in behind Manchester City in the Premier League table after a late-season collapse while Philadelphia lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling Super Bowl in February.

Bryan no doubt hopes next season provides a different outcome.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers

share