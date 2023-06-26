National Football League
'Go Birds': Singer Zach Bryan trolls Giants QB Daniel Jones at N.Y. concert
Published Jun. 26, 2023 8:54 p.m. ET

As if Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants fans needed any more reason to feud — country singer Zach Bryan added a little more fuel to the fire during his Saturday night concert at Forest Hills Stadium in New York by dropping a "Go Birds" right in front of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Bryan brought Jones up for an impromptu performance during his Queens, N.Y. show as a part of his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour. With a smile on his face, the 26-year-old QB belted out lyrics along with the crowd as he went back and forth to the mic with Bryan to deliver a memorable performance.

At one point, Jones wrapped his arm around Bryan as they sang together, but the touching moment was followed up with a quick reminder of where Bryan's football localities lie.

Jones didn't seem phased by Bryan's trolling during the concert, as the crowd continued to sing along despite the jab.

It shouldn't come as a complete surprise that Bryan roots for Philly-based teams. Bryan, who currently lives in Philadelphia, kicked off his two shows at Wells Fargo Center in May rocking a 76ers' jersey. 

He wore a Jalen Hurts jersey the following night.

Bryan joined singer Taylor Swift as the latest performer to confirm their allegiance to "The City of Brotherly Love." Back in May, Swift revealed her lyrics in the song "Gold Rush" on her album "Evermore" about an Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door were indeed about the football team

"I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on," Swift, who hails from Reading, Pennsylvania, said during her concert at Lincoln Financial Field. 

"I'm from Philly. Of course, it's the team."

The Giants and the Eagles will face off on Christmas Day and again on Jan. 7, 2024 during the 2023-24 regular season. And while Bryan might be a fan of Jones' singing, it's clear he'll be rooting against him on game days.

