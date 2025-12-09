National Football League
2025 Week 15 RB Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Published Dec. 9, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET

It's Week 15 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding RBs -- you're in luck! See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected running backs in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top RBs to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?

The top running backs to start in Week 15 feature a mix of elite every-week plays and backs with strong matchups. Christian McCaffrey is an automatic start. He is projected for 29.4 points against the Titans, who have struggled to slow top playmakers.

De’Von Achane is another strong option. He draws the Steelers, who have had trouble containing explosive running backs. Jahmyr Gibbs also ranks among the week’s best plays with a matchup against the Rams, who have been vulnerable to the run.

James Cook is firmly in the mix as he heads to New England. The Patriots have allowed steady production to opposing running backs, and Cook’s involvement as both a rusher and receiver keeps his floor high. Jonathan Taylor faces a tougher test against the Seahawks, but his recent form makes him a confident start. Saquon Barkley is also a top option at home against the Raiders.

 

Which fantasy RB sleepers should I stream for Week 15?

Breece Hall is one of the strongest options as the Jets face the Jaguars, a defense that has struggled against the run. Hall has produced steady numbers and could see increased usage against a Jacksonville front that has allowed big gains on the ground.

Bucky Irving is another quality sleeper for Tampa Bay at Atlanta. Irving has made a strong impression recently and offers flex appeal in deeper formats as his role in the Buccaneers offense continues to grow.

Derrick Henry is also worth consideration in deeper leagues. He draws a Bengals defense that has had trouble containing running backs, making this matchup far more favorable than some of his recent assignments.

These backs offer upside based on workload trends and defensive vulnerabilities, with Hall leading the streaming conversation.

Which running backs rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?

Kareem Hunt is a clear bust candidate against the Chargers, who have been stout against the run. Hunt is still splitting carries and has not shown reliable efficiency, which makes him a shaky start.

Tony Pollard is another fade as he faces a Bengals defense that has been strong at home and productive against opposing running backs. Pollard’s week-to-week inconsistency makes this matchup even more concerning. David Montgomery also lands in the avoid category with a matchup against the Rams, who have limited running backs throughout the season.

Additional backs to steer clear of include D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor. Swift draws a Browns defense that consistently shuts down the run, and his own inconsistency adds to the risk. Taylor travels to Seattle for a matchup with a Seahawks defense that has been one of the toughest units for opposing running backs, and he has struggled in similar situations.

 

Week 15 RB Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
1Christian McCaffrey49ers vs. Titans29.423.2
2De'Von AchaneDolphins at Steelers21.016.1
3Jahmyr GibbsLions at Rams17.413.8
4Jonathan TaylorColts at Seahawks16.914.3
4James CookBills at Patriots16.915.5
6Saquon BarkleyEagles vs. Raiders16.614.1
7Bijan RobinsonFalcons at Buccaneers16.514.1
8Chase BrownBengals vs. Ravens16.312.7
9Josh JacobsPackers at Broncos15.813.3
10Derrick HenryRavens at Bengals15.414.3
11Breece HallJets at Jaguars15.012.3
11Kyren WilliamsRams vs. Lions15.012.9
13Ashton JeantyRaiders at Eagles14.811.6
14Tyrone Tracy Jr.Giants vs. Commanders14.512.2
15Woody MarksTexans vs. Cardinals14.311.9
15Javonte WilliamsCowboys vs. Vikings14.312.2
17Quinshon JudkinsBrowns at Bears13.811.9
18TreVeyon HendersonPatriots vs. Bills13.511.3
18Bucky IrvingBuccaneers vs. Falcons13.511.6
20Rico DowdlePanthers at Saints13.011.6
21Kenneth Walker IIISeahawks vs. Colts12.811.2
21David MontgomeryLions at Rams12.810.2
23D'Andre SwiftBears vs. Browns12.610.8
23Travis EtienneJaguars vs. Jets12.610.6
25Jaylen WarrenSteelers vs. Dolphins12.410.2
26Kenneth GainwellSteelers vs. Dolphins12.39.4
27Tony PollardTitans at 49ers11.49.3
28RJ HarveyBroncos vs. Packers11.08.7
29Omarion HamptonChargers at Chiefs10.98.9
30Aaron JonesVikings at Cowboys10.68.6
31Kareem HuntChiefs vs. Chargers10.18.4
32Bam KnightCardinals at Texans9.27.2
33Zach CharbonnetSeahawks vs. Colts9.08.3
34Alvin KamaraSaints vs. Panthers8.86.9
35Devin NealSaints vs. Panthers8.67.2
35Tyjae SpearsTitans at 49ers8.66.0
37Kyle MonangaiBears vs. Browns8.37.7
38Devin SingletaryGiants vs. Commanders8.26.8
39Jordan MasonVikings at Cowboys8.17.2
40Rachaad WhiteBuccaneers vs. Falcons7.95.9
41Chuba HubbardPanthers at Saints7.46.3
42Nick ChubbTexans vs. Cardinals7.36.5
43Blake CorumRams vs. Lions7.16.2
44Chris Rodriguez Jr.Commanders at Giants6.66.3
44Emanuel WilsonPackers at Broncos6.65.5
46Bhayshul TutenJaguars vs. Jets6.55.7
47Michael CarterCardinals at Texans6.44.7
48Jacory Croskey-MerrittCommanders at Giants6.25.8
49Isiah PachecoChiefs vs. Chargers6.05.2
50Kimani VidalChargers at Chiefs5.74.7
50Rhamondre StevensonPatriots vs. Bills5.74.7
52Dylan SampsonBrowns at Bears5.63.9
53Isaiah DavisJets at Jaguars5.54.1
1Kyle Juszczyk49ers vs. Titans4.83.0
54Brian Robinson Jr.49ers vs. Titans4.43.9
55Emari DemercadoCardinals at Texans3.93.4
56Jeremy McNicholsCommanders at Giants3.72.4
56Tyler AllgeierFalcons at Buccaneers3.73.4
58Jaleel McLaughlinBroncos vs. Packers3.63.1
59LeQuint AllenJaguars vs. Jets3.12.4

More Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings

 

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

