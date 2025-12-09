2025 Week 15 RB Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

It's Week 15 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding RBs -- you're in luck! See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected running backs in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top RBs to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?

The top running backs to start in Week 15 feature a mix of elite every-week plays and backs with strong matchups. Christian McCaffrey is an automatic start. He is projected for 29.4 points against the Titans, who have struggled to slow top playmakers.

De’Von Achane is another strong option. He draws the Steelers, who have had trouble containing explosive running backs. Jahmyr Gibbs also ranks among the week’s best plays with a matchup against the Rams, who have been vulnerable to the run.

James Cook is firmly in the mix as he heads to New England. The Patriots have allowed steady production to opposing running backs, and Cook’s involvement as both a rusher and receiver keeps his floor high. Jonathan Taylor faces a tougher test against the Seahawks, but his recent form makes him a confident start. Saquon Barkley is also a top option at home against the Raiders.

Which fantasy RB sleepers should I stream for Week 15?

Breece Hall is one of the strongest options as the Jets face the Jaguars, a defense that has struggled against the run. Hall has produced steady numbers and could see increased usage against a Jacksonville front that has allowed big gains on the ground.

Bucky Irving is another quality sleeper for Tampa Bay at Atlanta. Irving has made a strong impression recently and offers flex appeal in deeper formats as his role in the Buccaneers offense continues to grow.

Derrick Henry is also worth consideration in deeper leagues. He draws a Bengals defense that has had trouble containing running backs, making this matchup far more favorable than some of his recent assignments.

These backs offer upside based on workload trends and defensive vulnerabilities, with Hall leading the streaming conversation.

Which running backs rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?

Kareem Hunt is a clear bust candidate against the Chargers, who have been stout against the run. Hunt is still splitting carries and has not shown reliable efficiency, which makes him a shaky start.

Tony Pollard is another fade as he faces a Bengals defense that has been strong at home and productive against opposing running backs. Pollard’s week-to-week inconsistency makes this matchup even more concerning. David Montgomery also lands in the avoid category with a matchup against the Rams, who have limited running backs throughout the season.

Additional backs to steer clear of include D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor. Swift draws a Browns defense that consistently shuts down the run, and his own inconsistency adds to the risk. Taylor travels to Seattle for a matchup with a Seahawks defense that has been one of the toughest units for opposing running backs, and he has struggled in similar situations.

