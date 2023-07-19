National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Rookie receiving yards leader best bets, picks Published Jul. 19, 2023 11:53 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In the 2023 NFL Draft, several teams loaded up on pass-catching talent. And bettors took note because wagering on which rookie will have the most receiving yards is a fun prop market to have action on.

In April's draft, four receivers were picked in a row in the first round with selections 20 through 23. Five tight-ends went in the second. That's a whole host of new talent that'll be grabbing passes in 2023.

And with rookies reporting to camp this week, it's time to start keeping a close eye on which one will be worth a sprinkle to have the most receiving yards this season.

Let's take a look at the odds for the top rookie receiving yards leader, with expert picks from FOX Sports NFL betting analyst Geoff Schwartz.

ODDS FOR ROOKIE LEADER IN RECEIVING YARDS *

Jordan Addison, Vikings: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Quentin Johnston, Chargers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Zay Flowers, Ravens: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jonathan Mingo, Panthers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Rashee Rice, Chiefs: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Dalton Kincaid, Bills: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jayden Reed, Packers: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Jalin Hyatt, Giants: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sam LaPorta, Lions: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tank Dell, Texans: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310

* Odds as of 7/19/2023

Picks via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

Jordan Addison, Vikings

The Vikings' new receiver out of USC is a perfect match for Minnesota. Addison is a precision route runner who will line up in the slot and help Kirk Cousins with easy throws that can produce yards after the catch.

Addison's ability to get open from the slot should fit the offense. Opposing defenses will be eyeing Justin Jefferson so Addison should see a ton of single coverage. Single coverage will help him get open and be an early option for Kirk Cousins.

PICK: Jordan Addison +230 to lead NFL rookies in receiving yards (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Zay Flowers, Ravens

The last three rookies who ended the season with the most receiving yards have a few key things in common. They were all drafted in the first round, they all had over 1,100 yards, and they all ended the season as the clear No. 1 receiver for their offense. When looking at the odds for this wager, Zay Flowers is the most likely to end the season as the Ravens' No. 1 receiver.

With a new offense designed by Todd Monken, quarterback Lamar Jackson will throw the ball more often and with more efficiency. Baltimore will have designed plays that take advantage of Flowers' ability to fly down the field, and he'll be able to get himself chunk plays that add to his yardage total.

PICK: Zay Flowers +1000 to lead NFL rookies in receiving yards (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jalin Hyatt, Giants

The former Tennessee Volunteer wide receiver was drafted to a team that desperately needed help at the receiver position.

The Giants return Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins, plus they added Parris Campbell from the Colts. Hyatt has the physical gifts to be better than any of those three guys and with an increased emphasis in the passing game with Daniel Jones, Hyatt could play a big factor.

He’s my favorite long shot to win this award.

PICK: Jalin Hyatt +2500 to lead NFL rookies in receiving yards (bet $10 to win $260 total)

So who are you backing among the NFL rookie pass catchers? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

