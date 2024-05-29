National Basketball Association Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: I'm bringing Micah Parsons shoes for Game 6 Published May. 29, 2024 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves avoided a sweep, beating the Dallas Mavericks on the road in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night — and Edwards expects to head back to Dallas for Game 6, which, of course, requires Minnesota to win Game 5.

In Minnesota's postgame press conference, Edwards said he ran into Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star linebacker that he's bringing him a pair of AE1s (Edwards' signature shoes) for Game 6 in Dallas.

While the new kicks would be nice and all, Parsons would probably rather Edwards bring him a new contract if Minnesota forces a Game 6, with the Cowboys star now extension-eligible.

Parsons actually won the MVP award in this season's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Indianapolis, finishing with 37 points and 16 rebounds.

As for Edwards, the former Georgia standout finished Game 4 with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Most notably, he made a clutch long-range two-pointer with 39 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, which proved to be enough for the Timberwolves to squeak out a 105-100 win.

Edwards, a two-time All-Star who's still just 22, is averaging 27.5 points per game in Minnesota's 15 postseason games. Prior to losing three consecutive games to open the Western Conference finals, the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in Round 1 and then beat the defending NBA-champion Denver Nuggets in seven games in the semifinal round.

Game 5 of the series is on Thursday night in Minnesota. The winner of this series will play the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves stave off elimination in Game 4

