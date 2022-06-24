National Basketball Association NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama tops Big Board 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The 2022 NBA Draft is over, so it’s time to turn the page to 2023.

We’re unveiling our first 2023 Big Board, or 25 prospects for the 2023 draft. We did this exercise last year, and of the top 14 on the board, all were drafted, including 11 in the first round.

Next year’s class is stacked with two elite prospects at the top, followed by a slew of incoming freshmen. Let’s dive in.

1. Victor Wembanyama, F/C, France

The 7-foot-3 superstar from France is fluid and agile, equal parts Rudy Gobert and Kevin Durant. The 18-year-old might be the best draft prospect since Luka Doncic, or perhaps even Anthony Davis.

2. Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite

After averaging 14.3 points per game in his first season in the G-League while just 17 years old, Henderson is going to put up even better numbers and might just challenge Wembanyama for the top spot.

3. Dariq Whitehead, SF, Duke

The NBA has morphed into a wing league, where switchy defenders are paramount. At 6-7, Whitehead might be the best wing in the ACC, if not college basketball. He won’t even be 19 when the draft rolls around.

4. Cameron Whitmore, SF, Villanova

An impressive postseason run in all-star games has bolstered Whitmore's stock. He won’t be 19 next June, but will need to improve his perimeter shooting to lock in a top 10 spot.

5. Ausar Thompson, Wing, Overtime Elite

Thompson had a solid first season with Overtime Elite, averaging 15.4 points and doing a little bit of everything at both ends. His summer assignment is perimeter shooting, a clear theme for many of the top 2023 prospects. Ausar’s twin brother, Amen, just missed this list.

6. Nick Smith, G, Arkansas

The Arkansas native stayed home and will be the highest profile recruit the school has ever had. Offensive-minded, Smith might be the best guard in the SEC next year.

7. Gradey Dick, G/F, Kansas

Gunning to be the first one-and-done Kansas player since Josh Jackson in 2017, Dick is one of the better shooters in his high school class, and he’ll get lots of opportunities to fire away for Bill Self after the Jayhawks lost their top two wings to the NBA Draft.

8. Dillon Mitchell, SF, Texas

A regular highlight reel, Mitchell is an explosive, big forward at 6-9 and twitchy enough to defend guards. He probably won’t get as many shots as he’d like with Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr returning, but by March, he’ll be a factor in the offense.

9. Keyonte George, SG, Baylor

A scoring machine on the wing, George should put up big numbers in the Big 12, and projects as perhaps a Bradley Beal-type bucket-getter.

10. Dereck Lively, C, Duke

Centers don’t have the value they once did, but 20 years ago Lively would be vying for the No. 1 pick. At 7-2, he’s going to have a massive impact inside for Duke, starting in place of NBA-bound Mark Williams.

11. Arthur Kaluma, PF, Creighton

Kaluma was the best player on the floor for large stretches of Creighton’s NCAA loss to Kansas (24 points, 12 rebounds). He needs to improve his 3-point shooting (26 percent), but is your prototypical NBA wing (6-foot-7, 215 pounds).

12. Anthony Black, PG, Arkansas

Yes, the Razorbacks are stacked, and the 6-7 Black has the potential to be one of their best scorers.

13. Amari Bailey, SG, UCLA

The dynamic guard was utterly dominant at times last season, but goes to a UCLA team where he might have to take a backseat and be a role player after being an alpha in high school. His attacking mentality reminds me of a more physical Cole Anthony.

14. Rayan Rupert, SF, New Zealand Breakers

Rupert would be the fourth draft prospect to come through the Breakers program (RJ Hampton, Ousmane Dieng, Hugo Besson), and his length (7-3 wingspan while standing just 6-7) and ball handling on the wing will put him squarely in the lottery. His sister plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

15. Mike Miles, PG, TCU

Miles starred on the U-19 team in the summer of 2021, finishing fourth in scoring (9.1 PPG) and first in assists. If he improves on his 3-point shooting (just 32 percent on 3-pointers through two seasons), he can be a lottery pick.

16. Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana

Jackson-Davis might be the best returning player in the Big-10 and should be able to build on his 18 PPG and 8 RPG. If he can add a 3-pointer to his game, he will go in the first round despite being 23.

17. Matthew Cleveland, SG, FSU

The highly touted freshman averaged 11.5 PPG, but returned to school hoping to improve his outside shot (just 17 percent on 3-pointers). Cleveland profiles as a 3-and-D wing, if he can make shots.

18. Kel’el Ware, C, Oregon

The 7-footer is a top 10 recruit from the high school class of 2022, and he will catch many lobs from Ducks point guard Will Richardson.

19. Kris Murray, SF, Iowa

His brother went fourth to Sacramento, while Kris returned to Iowa hoping to improve his draft stock. Murray made a huge leap as a sophomore (9.7 PPG, 38 percent on 3-pointers), and his next jump might be to All-Big Ten status.

20. Kijani Wright, PF, USC

One of the best big men in high school basketball heads to USC, where the four-star recruit is expected to put up big numbers. While not as athletic as 2020 lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu, Wright is already more polished offensively.

21. Terquavion Smith, G, NC State

Quietly had an outstanding freshman year for the Wolfpack (16.3 PPG, 36 percent on 3-pointers), but the 6-4 point guard needs to become much more efficient if he wants to make the leap into the lottery.

22. Emoni Bates, SF, Memphis

His first season at Memphis was a disaster, appearing in just 18 games and shooting poorly (44/32/64) and averaging 9.7 PPG before leaving the team late in the season. The talent is there, but everything else — being a teammate, for starters — must come together.

23. Caleb Love, G, North Carolina

Is he a point guard? Combo guard? Doesn’t matter, he gets buckets. Love lit up UCLA and Duke in the NCAA Tournament, and there might not be a better shooter in the country. He can be a plus defender, but hasn’t always displayed it.

24. Tyrese Hunter, G, Texas

One of the best defenders in the country, the Big 12 freshman of the year started 35 games for Iowa State and then transferred to Austin. He hit seven 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament win over LSU, and if that keeps up, he could play his way into the lottery.

25. Julian Strawther, G/F, Gonzaga

Yes, Drew Timme will once again be the Zags’ star, but Strawther is the better NBA prospect. He shot 35 percent on 3-pointers, and if you’re 6-7 and can defend like he does, you have first-round potential.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports gambling analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports.

