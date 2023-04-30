National Basketball Association
Julius Randle out for Game 1 of Knicks-Heat
Updated Apr. 30, 2023 1:15 p.m. ET

The New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle — their lone All-Star — in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday due to a left ankle sprain, ESPN reported

Randle aggravated the injury on Wednesday, late in the first half of the Knicks' Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round playoff series. According to reports, he has yet to fully practice with the team ahead of Sunday's matchup with Miami.

During the regular season, Randle put together another stellar campaign for the Knicks, averaging 25.1 points and 10 rebounds. However, he struggled in the first round, after suffering an initial left ankle sprain on March 29, in a Knicks win over Miami. He missed the final five games of the regular season, but returned for Game 1 of the Knicks' series against Cleveland. 

In that series, Randle 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds, shooting just 33.8% from the field and 23.5% from distance.

